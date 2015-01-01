पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपग्रेडेशन की सौगात:शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूल अपग्रेड कर तीनों स्ट्रीम चलाने की दी मंजूरी, फंड भी जारी

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना काल के कठिन आर्थिक हालातों के बीच प्रदेश सरकार ने फूलकां गांव के लोगों की वर्षों पुरानी मांग को पूरा करते हुए यहां के सरकारी स्कूल को सीनियर सेकंडरी तक की मान्यता दे दी है। अब गांव की बेटियों को उच्च शिक्षा प्राप्ति के लिए दूसरे गांवों या शहर जाने की जहमत नहीं उठानी पड़ेगी। वहीं दर्जनों ऐसी बेटियों को भी फायदा होगा, जो परिवारों के विरोध के चलते शिक्षा से वंचित रह जाती थी।

अब उन्हें अपने ही घर, गुवांड व गांव में शिक्षा प्राप्ति के आसान अवसर मिल पाएंगे। स्कूल अपग्रेड को लेकर ग्रामीणों में खुशी का माहौल है। इस अवसर पर कार्यकारी मुख्याध्यापक रमेश कुमार मदान, चेयरमैन प्रतिनिधि रामनिवास राठी, हैड क्लर्क सही राम, मास्टर धर्मेंद्र शास्त्री, रमेश छिम्पा, कुलदीप जांगू, मेवा सिंह बैनिवाल, विनय कुलडिय़ा मौजूद थे।

इसी सत्र से शुरू होंगी ग्यारहवीं की कक्षाएं

कोरोना के इस दौर में यदि स्थिति सामान्य हुई तो फूलकां स्कूल में इसी सत्र से ग्यारहवीं की कक्षाएं शुरू हो जाएंगी। स्कूल प्रवक्ता मा. शास्त्री ने बताया कि स्कूल अपग्रेड को लेकर पत्र मिल चुका है। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से बाकायदा इसके लिए फंड भी जारी कर दिया गया है, वहीं स्कूल में जूनियर लेक्चरर की नई पोस्टें आई हैं। मौजूदा समय में यहां 5 लेक्चरर हैं। स्कूल को अपग्रेड करने की मांग लेकर ग्रामीणों ने एक लंबा सफर तय किया है।

गांव की बेटियों को बहुत फायदा होगा

स्कूल अपग्रेड होने से गांव की बेटियों को बहुत फायदा होगा। इसके लिए प्रदेश सरकार का हार्दिक धन्यवाद, जिसने ग्रामीणों की आवाज को सुुना। सरकार के इस कदम से बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओं मुहिम को और बल मिलेगा।'' - प्रियंका राठी, चेयरपर्सन ब्लॉक समिति सिरसा।

