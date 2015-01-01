पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिरसा:शिक्षा विभाग ने 92 जेबीटी टीचरों को किया रिलीव तो 98 की हुई ज्वाइनिंग

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
इंटर डिस्ट्रिक ट्रांसफर के तहत शिक्षा विभाग ने जिला के 92 जेबीटी शिक्षकों को रिलीव कर दिया। जबकि मंगलवार को 98 जेबीटी टीचरों को ज्वाइनिंग करवाई। जेबीटी टीचरों को ज्वॉइनिंग करवाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने तीन सदस्यीय कमेटी का गठन किया। कमेटी ने जेबीटी टीचरों के दस्तावेजों की जांच की।

शिक्षा विभाग ने जेबीटी टीचरों को ज्वाइनिंग के लिए मंगलवार को बुलाया। जेबीटी शिक्षक शिक्षा विभाग पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने-अपने दस्तावेजों की जांच करवाई और ज्वाइनिंग लेटर लिया। टीचरों के दस्तोवेजों की जांच के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने 3 सदस्यीय कमेटी बनाई। जिसमें डिप्टी सुपरिटेडेंट कुलदेव, जिला मौलिक शिक्षा अधिकारी आत्मप्रकाश मेहरा, बंसीलाल झोरड़ ने जेबीटी टीचरों के दस्तावेजों की जांच कर उन्हें लेटर दिया।

राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल को लेकर कर्मचारी संगठन और सरकार आमने-सामने

सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के आह्वान पर देश एवं प्रदेश में केंद्रीय ट्रेड यूनियनों, कर्मचारी संगठनों एवं राज्य के फैडरेशनों के आह्वान पर आगामी 26 नवंबर को राष्ट्रीयव्यापी हड़ताल को सफल बनाने को लेकर कर्मचारी संगठनों द्वारा जनसंपर्क अभियान लगातार जारी है। वहीं राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल से घबराई सरकार ने अब विभागों से कर्मचारियों का डाटा मांगना शुरू कर दिया है।

सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला प्रधान मदनलाल खोथ व जिला सचिव राजेश भाकर ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि सर्व कर्मचारी संघ पूरे प्रदेश में हरियाणा सरकार के अंतर्गत सभी विभागों में विभागीय यूनियनों का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाला एक प्रमुख संघ है, जिसके आह्वान पर प्रदेश के लाखों कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर उतरकर अपनी मांगों को लेकर सड़कों पर लामबंद होंगे। इसी दिन चिकित्सा, रोडवेज, रेलवे, बिजली, जलदाय विभाग, शिक्षा विभाग, पैक्स, नगरपालिका, रोजगार विभाग, सहित देशभर में फैक्ट्रियों में काम करने वाले मजदूर व मेहनतकश भाग लेंगे।

