प्रदर्शन:कर्मचारियों ने अंबाला जाकर घेरा गृहमंत्री अनिल विज का आवास

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
नगरपालिका कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा एवं फायर कर्मचारियों ने विभाग व सरकार की अनदेखी के चलते बीते रविवार को अंबाला स्थित अनिल विज के आवास का घेराव कर डाला। घेराव कार्यक्रम की सूचना मिलते ही स्वास्थ्य एवं गृहमंत्री अनिल विज मोहाली अस्पताल में भर्ती हो गए। घेराव कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता नगरपालिका कर्मचारी संघ के राज्य प्रधान नरेश शास्त्री ने की। मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के राज्य प्रधान सुभाष लांबा ने कर्मचारियों को संबोधित किया।

सिरसा से अग्निशमन एवं नगरपालिका कर्मचारी संघ हरियाणा के राज्य मीडिया प्रवक्ता रणबीर फगोडिया, नगरपालिका के जिला प्रधान मनोज कुमार अटवाल एवं सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला सचिव राजेश भाकर के नेतृत्व में सैकड़ों कर्मचारी सिरसा से अंबाला पहुंचे। इस मौके पर रणवीर फगोडिया एवं सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला सचिव राजेश भाकर ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि कर्मचारी पिछले काफी समय से अपनी मांगों को लेकर संघर्ष करते आ रहे हैं।

कर्मचारी नेताओं ने कहा कि आगामी 26 नवंबर को की जा रही देशव्यापी हड़ताल में भी देशभर के करोड़ों कर्मचारी बढ़ चढ़कर भाग लेंगे। यहां रमेश हरडू, सत्यम मेहरा, सोमवीर, सुरेंद्र खोड, कर्मचारी नेता सन्नी रंधावा उपस्थित थे।

