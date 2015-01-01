पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे पर लगाम:आबकारी विभाग ने पकड़ा अवैध शराब का ठेका, 461 बोतल देसी शराब बरामद

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
आबकारी विभाग ने कंगनपुर रोड बाजेकां के पास अवैध रूप से चल रहे देसी शराब के ठेके पर चैकिंग की। चैकिंग दौरान पाया कि बाजेकां के पास नाजायज ठेका चल रहा है। जो टैक्स चोरी करके सरकार को आर्थिक नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है। आबकारी विभाग के निरीक्षण जयवीर सिंह को सूचना मिली की बाजेकां के पास बलराज सिंह निवासी गेंडावास जिला भिवानी अवैध रूप से देसी शराब का ठेका चला रहा है।

जिसे मौके से काबू किया। आबकारी विभाग ने तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए अवैध देसी शराब ठेके की चैकिंग की। इस दौरान उन्हें 461 बोतल देसी शराब, 285 अध्धे व 645 पव्वे व 89 बीयर की बोतलें बरामद की। पकड़ी गई शराब को गाड़ी में लोड करवाते समय आरोपी मौका देखकर फरार हो गया।

नकली करेंसी समेत दो गिरफ्तार

सीआईए स्टाफ वन बठिंडा की पुलिस टीम ने शुक्रवार को डूमवाली के समीप से 2 लोगों को साढ़े 9 लाख रुपए की नकली करेंसी समेत गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपियों कि पहचान सोनू कुमार एवं पंकज शर्मा निवासी डबवाली जिला सिरसा के तौर पर हुई है। सीआईए स्टाफ वन के अधिकारी इंस्पेक्टर अमृतपाल सिंह ने बताया के पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि डबवाली निवासी सोनू एवं पंकज ल लाखों रुपए की नकली करेंसी लेकर बठिंडा की तरफ आ रहे।

जिसके बाद पुलिस ने डूमवली के समीप से आरोपी सोनू एवं पंकज शर्मा को गरिफ्तर कर उनसे साढ़े 9 लाख रुपए की नकली करेंसी बरामद की। आरोपियों कि निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने नकली करेंसी शापने वाला प्रिंटर एवं स्याही को बरामद किया। आरोपी असली 20 हजार रूपए की करेंसी लेकर लोगों को एक लाख रुपए नकली करेंसी देते थे।

