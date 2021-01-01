पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवार पहचान पत्र:भविष्य में फैमिली कार्ड से मिलेगा योजनाओं और सरकारी सुविधाओं का लाभ: उपायुक्त

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में अब तक 2.62 से ज्यादा परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाए

जिला प्रशासन ने परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने को लेकर प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं। अब तक जिला में 2.62 लाख से ज्यादा परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाए जा चुके हैं। इस संबंध में डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने अधिकारियों की मीटिंग ली और ज्यादा से ज्यादा परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के आदेश दिए।

डीसी ने कहा कि भविष्य में नागरिकों को प्रदेश सरकार की योजनाओं व सुविधाओं का लाभ पात्र लोगों को पारदर्शी व सरलता से मिले इसके लिए जिला में परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने का कार्य तेजी से जारी है। भविष्य में परिवार पहचान पत्र के माध्यम से ही पात्र नागरिकों को योजनाओं व सुविधाओं का लाभ मिलेगा, इसलिए नागरिक अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र जरुर बनवाएं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला में अभी तक 2 लाख 62 हजार 963 लोगों के परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाए जा चुके हैं। जिला में परिवार पहचान पत्र का 80 प्रतिशत से अधिक कार्य पूरा हो चुका है और जल्द ही परिवार पहचान पत्र का शतप्रतिशत पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि नागरिक अपने नजदीकी कॉमन सर्विस सैंटर में जाकर परिवार पहचान पत्र निशुल्क बनवा सकते है। शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में योजनाबद्ध तरीके से परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाए जा रहे हैं और जल्द ही शतप्रतिशत कार्य पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि समय-समय पर परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के कार्य की समीक्षा की जा रही है।

मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल स्वयं निगरानी रखे हुए हैं और साथ में फीडबैक लेते हैं। पये सभी स्वयं का परिवार पहचान पत्र बनाने के साथ-साथ आमजन को परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए जागरूक कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोई भी व्यक्ति सरल - अंत्योदय केंद्र, बीएलओ के माध्यम से परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवा सकता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कॉमन सर्विस सैंटर में परिवार पहचान पत्र में शुद्धिकरण या अपडेट करवाया जा सकता है।

पेंशन लाभार्थियों के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य

जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी नरेश बत्रा ने बताया कि सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग द्वारा बुढापा, विधवा व दिव्यांग पेंशन लाभार्थियों के लिए परिवार पहचान पत्र अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने जिला में विभाग की ओर से विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत पेंशन प्राप्त कर रहे लाभार्थियों से आह्वान किया है कि वे शीघ्र अपने परिवार पहचान पत्र बनवाना व अपडेट करवाना सुनिश्चित करें।

