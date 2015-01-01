पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिरसा:किसान नेता का मरण व्रत शुरू, एमएसपी कानून की मांग

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ और छोटे किसानों के लिए एमएसपी कानून की मांग को लेकर किसान नेता ने मरण व्रत शुरु कर दिया है। ऐलनाबाद के तलवाड़ा स्थित बस स्टैंड पर किसान ने मरण व्रत शुरु किया। किसान नेता का कहना है कि आगामी 26 नवंबर को पंजाब से बड़ी संख्या में किसान दिल्ली जाते हुए हरियाणा में प्रवेश करेंगे।

इस दौरान असामाजिक तत्व कोई शरारत कर सकते हैं जिससे माहौल बिगड़ने की पूरी आशंका है। इस स्थिति से बचने के लिए उन्होंने मांग की है कि सरकार छोटे किसानों के लिए एमएसपी कानून लागू करें ताकि किसान आंदोलन खत्म हो जाए। किसान नेता जरनैल सिंह बराड़ ने तलवाड़ा स्थित बस स्टैंड पर मरण व्रत शुरू किया।

उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब में कृषि कानूनों को लेकर रोष व्याप्त है और आगामी 26 नवंबर को पंजाब से करीब 2 लाख किसान हरियाणा से होते हुए दिल्ली जाएंगे। ऐसे में आशंका है कि शरारती तत्व भीड़ का फायदा उठाकर किसी असामाजिक घटना को अंजाम दे सकते हैं। इससे माहौल बिगड़ सकता है। ऐसे में 1984 सिख दंगा जैसी स्थिति पैदा होने की आशंका है।

किसान नेता जरनैल सिंह बराड़ ने सरकार से मांग की है कि 10 एकड़ तक के छोटे किसानों के लिए सरकार एमएसपी गारंटी कानून लागू करें। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि ऐसा हो जाता है तो किसान जो सड़कों पर है उनकी समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा और वे आंदोलन से अलग हो जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वे तीन कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग नहीं कर रहे हैं केवल इतनी मांग है कि 10 एकड़ तक के किसानों के लिए एमएसपी गारंटी कानून आ जाए जो 40 प्रतिशत भूमि पर खेती करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान 10 एकड़ में से केवल 2 एकड़ में उगने वाली फसल को अपने घर पर परिवार के लिए प्रयोग करता है जबकि अन्य 8 एकड़ में पैदा हुई फसल को बाजार में बेचता है।

