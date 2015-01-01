पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रयास:जिले में ई-ऑफिस बनाकर सरकारी कार्यालयों को बनाया जाएगा पेपरलेस

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त उत्तम सिंह सोमवार को लघु सचिवालय के बैठक कक्ष में ई-ऑफिस के संबंध में अधिकारियों की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए।
  • संसाधन जुटाने का काम शुरू, एडीसी ने अधिकारियों से किया मंथन

सरकारी कार्यालयों में अब पेपरलेस काम होगा और मोटी-मोटी फाइलाें के बोझ से छुटकारा मिलेगा। एडीसी ने ई-ऑफिस कंसेप्ट के तहत पेपरलेस काम शुरू करने के लिए विभिन्न विभागाें के अधिकारियों के साथ मंथन किया। ई-ऑफिस के तहत संसाधन जुटाने के लिए काम शुरू हो गया है। प्रोजेक्ट को विभिन्न चरणों में पूरा किया जाएगा। संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को ई-ऑफिस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए ट्रेनिंग भी दी जाएगी।

लघु सचिवालय कैंपस में एडीसी उत्तम सिंह ने अधिकारियों के साथ मंथन किया। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला के सरकारी कार्यालयों को ई-आफिस बनाकर पेपरलैस किया जाएगा। इस बैठक में सीएमजीजीए सुकन्या जनार्दनन, कार्यकारी अभियंता पंचायती राज भरत सिंह बेनीवाल, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी संत कुमार, जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी नरेश बत्रा सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

एडीसी उत्तम सिंह ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार के आदेशानुसार ई-आफिस प्रोजेक्ट की योजना को जिले में अमलीजामा पहनाने का काम शुरु कर दिया गया है। इस प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने के लिए हार्डवेयर और साफ्टवेयर से संबंधित इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर तैयार किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले स्टाफ के सदस्यों को शेड्यूल अनुसार प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।

जिले में ई-आफिस बनाने का उद्देश्य है कि सभी कार्यालयों को पेपरलैस बनाया जाए और लोगों को सीटिजन सेवाएं ऑनलाइन प्रणाली से दी जाए ताकि लंबे समय दस्तावेजों के प्रचलन को समाप्त किया जा सके। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि ई-आफिस प्रोजेक्ट को निर्धारित समयावधि के अंदर लागू करना सुनिश्चित करे। इसके लिए जिस विभाग को कम्पयूटर, स्कैनर, प्रिंटर, इंटरनेट व अन्य किसी साफ्टवेयर आदि समान का समय रहते प्रबंध करना सुनिश्चित करे।

