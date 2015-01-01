पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण रोकने की कवायद:हरसेक ने 303 जगह बताई लोकेशन, 124 घटनाएं तलाश पाईं, फेक सूचना पर 159 जगह पहुंचीं टीम

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 497 तक पहुंचा, बढ़ने लगी आंखों में जलन

िला में आग की घटनाएं लगातार बढ़ने लगी हैं, हरसेक से 303 जगह लोकेशन आई है। जिनमें प्रशासनिक टीमें 124 घटनाएं तलाश पाई हैं। जिसके तहत किसानों को 3 लाख 15 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया है। जबकि 159 लोकेशन को फेक बताया है। इनमें हरसेक से तीन जगह कचरे में लगाई आग को भी चिन्हित किया है। चेकिंग के दौरान खेतों में पहुंची टीमों को नरमा, तो किसी जगह धान लहलहाता मिला है।

ऐसे में गलत लोकेशन पर विभागीय टीमें दौड़ रहीं हैं। जिसकी रिपोर्ट कृषि विभाग ने मुख्यालय को भेजी है। सरकार व प्रशासन की सख्ती से पिछले दो वर्षों में पराली जलाने के मामलों में कमी आई थी। पराली जलाना पूर्णतया प्रतिबंधित किया गया। वहीं खेतों में नजर रखने को सेटेलाइट से मॉनीटरिंग जारी है। मगर इसके बावजूद पराली जलाने के मामलों में लगातार बढ़ौतरी दर्ज हुई है।

पराली जलाने से आसमान में धुंआ (स्मॉग) छाया रहता है। एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) पीएम 2.5 का स्तर गुरुवार को 497 तक पहुंचा। जिससे आंखों में जलन और सांस के रोगियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ने लगी हैं। उधर हरसेक की गलत लोकेशन विभागीय टीमों को दौड़ा रही हैं। पिछले वर्ष जिला में पराली जलाने के लगभग 495 मामले सामने आए थे, जिनमें 110 किसानों पर केस दर्ज किया।

हरसेक से आग की लोकेशन पर पहुंचती हैं टीमें

सेटेलाइट से जिला के खेतों में 303 जगह आग लगने की लोकेशन आई। चेकिंग के दौरान 124 मामले सही पाए गए हैं, जिनको 3 लाख 15 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया है। जबकि 159 घटनाएं फेक पाई गई हैं। जिसकी रिपोर्ट मुख्यालय को भेजी है। - डॉ. बाबुलाल, डीडीए

