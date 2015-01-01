पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:विद्यार्थियों की जांच के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग तैयार, सुबह 9 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक स्वास्थ्य केंदों में डॉक्टर करेंगे कोरोना जांच

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्टर के प्रमाण पत्र के बाद स्टूडेंस को मिलेगी स्कूल में एंटी, डॉक्टराें को स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में रहने के निर्देश

शिक्षा विभाग ने स्कूल खोलने की तैयारी कर ली है। यूनिवर्सिटी में भी जल्द ही कक्षाएं शुरू होंगे। लेकिन इसके साथ ही नियम बनाया है कि प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को सरकारी डाॅक्टर से प्रमाण पत्र भी लेकर आना होगा। ऐसे में बड़ी संख्या में अब विद्यार्थी जांच करवाने अस्पताल जाएंगे, इसलिए अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है।

सिविल सर्जन और कोविड-19 के नोडल ऑफिसर ने सभी सरकारी डॉक्टरों को निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि ड्यूटी समय के दौरान स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर उपस्थित रहें। उम्मीद है कि अब जल्द ही स्कूल और यूनिवर्सिटी में कक्षाएं शुरू हो जाएंगे। स्कूलों में हालांकि 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं ही लगेंगी। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार और कोविड-19 के नोडल ऑफिसर डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि सभी डॉक्टर सुबह 9 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक अपने-अपने स्वास्थ्य केंद्र या अस्पताल में उपस्थित रहें।

चिकित्सा जांच करानी होगी

स्कूल और यूनिवर्सिटी में कक्षाएं लगाने से पहले विभाग की ओर से निर्देश आए हैं कि विद्यार्थियों को चिकित्सा जांच करवानी हाेगी। लेकिन विद्यार्थियों में भ्रम ये है कि सभी विद्यार्थियों की कोरोना जांच के आदेश हैं जबकि ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। कोविड-19 के नोडल ऑफिसर डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने कहा कि विद्यार्थियों को प्रमाण पत्र लेकर जाना होगा। यहा सरकारी डॉक्टर की ओर से जारी किया गया ही मान्य होगा। यदि डॉक्टर को लक्षण नजर आएंगे तभी कोरोना जांच करवानी होगी, अन्यथा डॉक्टर प्रमाण पत्र जारी कर देगा। यानि स्पष्ट है कि सभी को जांच करवाने की कोई जरूरत नहीं है।

शनिवार को मिले 19 नए संक्रमित, 41 लोग ठीक होकर घर पहुंचे

शनिवार को जिला भर में 19 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें सिरसा सिटी से 9 केस हैं जबकि डबवाली और बड़ागुढ़ा से 1-1 केस। ऐलनाबाद, ओढ़ां से 3-3 केस ओर रानियां से 2 केस सामने आए हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र में राम कॉलोनी से 3 केस, कीर्ति नगर, से भी 3 केस, आरएसडी कॉलोनी, ई-ब्लॉक और सी-ब्लॉक से भी 1-1 केस मिले हैं। शनिवार को 41 संक्रमित ठीक होकर घर चले गए। अब तक 7338 संक्रमित अपना इलाज करवाकर घर जा चुके हैं जबकि 111 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। इस समय जिला में 246 केस एक्टिव हैं।

संक्रमण अब कम होने लगा है। ऐसे में संक्रमण को पूरी तरह खत्म करने के लिए आमजन को न केवल जागरूक होना पड़ेगा बल्कि दूसरों को भी जागरूक करना हाेगा। शुरुआती लक्षण मिलते ही यदि जांच करवा लें तो समय पर इलाज शुरू किया जा सकता है। -डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें