अंतरराष्ट्रीय गीता जयंती महोत्सव:पांच एक्टिविटीज में जिले के सातों ब्लॉक से तीन-तीन स्टूडेंट्स सिलेक्ट

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
सिरसा। स्कूलों में कृष्ण संवाद की प्रस्तुृति देते प्रतिभागी।

स्कूलों में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय गीता महोत्सव का आगाज शुरू हो चुका है। स्कूलों में हुई प्रतियोगिताओं को लेकर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने बुधवार को नोडल अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। बैठक में निर्णायक मंडल की टीम का गठन किया गया। जिसमें 14 प्राध्यापकों का चयन किया गया। विद्यार्थियों ने भाषण, संवाद, निबंध लेखन, पेटिंग व श्लोकोचारण प्रतियोगिता बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लिया।

प्रतियोगिता में कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के विद्यार्थियों ने हिस्सा लिया। प्रतियोगिता के दौरान विद्यार्थी अपनी-अपनी वीडियो व पीडीएफ बनाकर नोडल अधिकारियों को भेजे। हर ब्लॉक से 5 एंट्री मंगवाई गई। जिसमें से 105 बच्चों को सिलेक्ट किया गया है। गीता जयंती महोत्सव की ऑल ओवर नोडल अधिकारी सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी शशि सचदेवा ने बताया कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के मद्देनजर इस बार ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताएं करवाई गई हैं। प्रतियोगिताओं में जो विद्यार्थी प्रथम स्थान पर रहे हैं उनकी प्रविष्टियां का मूल्यांकन गुरुवार को श्रीराम न्यू सतलुज स्कूल में निर्णायक मंडल टीम सिलेक्ट करेगी। विजेता रहे बच्चों को कुरूक्षेत्र में पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

विजेता बच्चों को नकद पुरस्कार भी दिया जाएगा

कोविड के चलते प्रतियोगिताएं ऑनलाइन हुई हैं। बुधवार को नोडल अधिकारियों की बैठक ली है। प्रतियोगिताओं के विजेता को लेकर निर्णायक मंडल के सदस्यों का गठन किया गया है। निर्णायक मंडल के सदस्य विजेता प्रतिभागियों की प्रविष्टियों को सिलेक्ट करके राज्य स्तर के लिए भेजेंगे। विजेता बच्चों को नकद पुरस्कार भी दिया जाएगा।-संत कुमार, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी।

बेटियों ने कृष्ण-अर्जुन संवाद किया प्रस्तुत

डीसी प्रदीप कुमार के दिशा-निर्देश पर शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी कमलेश कुमारी की अध्यक्षता में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय गीता जयंती महोत्सव के उपलक्ष्य में गीता आधारित स्कूली बच्चों की ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता करवाई गई। प्रतियोगिताओं में राजकीय उच्च विद्यालय मोरीवाला की बेटियों ने कृष्ण-अर्जुन संवाद तथा श्लोकोच्चारण प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान, जीआरजी वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय सिरसा ने दोनों प्रतियोगिताओं में द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त किया तथा न्यू सतलुज हाई स्कूल सिरसा श्लोकोच्चारण में तृतीय रहा।

प्रतियोगिताओं को ऑनलाइन आयोजित करवाने में प्राचार्या कुलदीप कौर, प्राचार्य अनिल गुप्ता, मुख्याध्यापिका मनु शर्मा मुख्याध्यापिका सुमन, गौतम शर्मा के पर्यवेक्षण में आचार्य द्रोण प्रसाद, सुरेंद्र कंबोज, प्रवीण कुमारी, डा. सुमन लता, सीमा गिल, हरिओम भारद्वाज, धर्मेंद्र कौशिक, डा. मीनाक्षी, नीलम देवी, शुभकर्ण शर्मा आदि ने निर्णायक मंडल का दायित्व निर्वहन किया। प्रथम आने वाले प्रतिभागी 18 दिसंबर तक होने वाली जिला स्तरीय ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेंगे।

