रोष:कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किसानों का 46वें दिन भी जारी रहा क्रमिक अनशन व धरना

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में धरनारत किसानों ने सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की

बरनाला रोड स्थित शहीद भगत सिंह स्टेडियम में किसानों का धरना और क्रमिक अनशन शनिवार को 46वें दिन भी जारी रहा। नेजाडेला गांव के किसान क्रमिक अनशन पर बैठे। धरनास्थल पर किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों का विरोध जताते हुए केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने भाजपा सरकार को सहयोग दे रहे। उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला व कैबिनेट मंत्री रणजीत सिंह चौटाला से इस्तीफे की मांग की।

उन्होंने कहा कि 26 नंवबर को देशभर के किसान संगठन दिल्ली में एकत्रित होंगे और सरकार को तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने के लिए मजबूर करेंगे। केंद्र सरकार का विरोध जताने के लिए सिरसा से भी किसान जत्थे रवाना होंगे। इसे लेकर किसान संगठनों ने सदस्य लगातार ग्रामीणों क्षेत्रों में प्रचार कर 26 नवंबर को किसानों से दिल्ली पहुंचने की अपील कर रहे हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों का कहना है कि केंद्र सरकार कृषि कानून को लाकर किसानों को मजदूर बनाना चाहती है। हरियाणा किसान मंच के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष प्रहलाद सिंह भारूखेड़ा ने बताया कि गांव-गांव में कमेटियां बनाई गई हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि 26 नवंबर को सिरसा के सभी 300 गांवों से हजारों की संख्या में किसान दिल्ली कूच करेंगे। सरकार को कृषि कानून वापस लेने के लिए मजबूर किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार पूंजीपतियों के हाथ की कठपुतली बनी हुई हैं। अगर सरकार ने दिल्ली प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया और रोका गया तो दिल्ली के चारों ओर किसान मोर्चा लगाकर बैठेंगे। उपचुनाव में बीजेपी को हार का मुंह में किसान विरोधी नीतियों के चलते देखना पड़ा, यह किसानों की जीत है।

किसान दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में 26 को करेंगे विरोध-प्रदर्शन

तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में राष्ट्रीय किसान संगठन के पदाधिकारी जसवीर सिंह भाटी के नेतृत्व में ओढ़ां के बस स्टैंड के समीप किसानों से जनसंपर्क किया गया। जसवीर सिंह भाटी ने कई गांवों का दौरा कर किसानों को केंद्र सरकार की ओर से लागू किए गए तीन कृषि कानून के बारे में अवगत करवाकर आगामी 26 और 27 नवंबर को दिल्ली में संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की ओर से आयोजित किसानों के संघर्ष में शामिल होने की अपील की।

जसबीर सिंह भाटी व लखविंद्र सिंह औलख ने बताया कि तीन नए कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में सभी किसान संगठन एकत्रित होकर संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्रवान पर दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में रोष आंदोलन में शामिल होगें। किसानों का जत्था रास्ते में गांव-गांव और शहर में रोजाना लोगों को जागरूक करते हुए दिल्ली पहुंचेगा। 26 को दिल्ली में प्रस्तावित रामलीला मैदान में किसानों के द्वारा रोष प्रदर्शन में शामिल होकर तीनों ने कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करने की मांग उठाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें दिल्ली से पहले किसी भी जगह पर बैरिकेडिंग या फिर भी किसी रूप से रोका जाएगा तो किसान उसी जगह पर धरना लगा विरोध जाहिर करेंगे।

