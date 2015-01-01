पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्तर्कता जरूरी:महिला कॉलेज में प्रथम वर्ष की छात्राओं का हुआ इंडक्शन प्रोग्राम नेशनल कॉलेज में 115 खाली सीटों पर होगी फिजिकल कांउसिलिंग

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए शिक्षण संस्थानों में सोशल डेस्टेंसिंग और कोविड से जुड़ी अन्य हिदायतों पर देना होगा ध्यान

शिक्षा विभाग व सरकार के आदेश पर सोमवार से कॉलेज खुल गए हैं। लेकिन कॉलेजों में अभी भी विद्यार्थी कम ही आ रहे हैं। कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए विद्यार्थी भी सहमे नजर आए। जबकि सोशल डिस्टेसिंग रखने व मास्क पहनने को लेकर बार-बार स्टूडेंट्स समझाया जा रहा है। वहीं विद्यार्थी पढ़ाई को लेकर चिंतित हैं। नियमित पढ़ाई को लेकर मंगलवार को भी बीए प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थी पहुंचे।

इसके अलावा महिला कॉलेज में छात्राओं के लिए इंडक्शन कार्यक्रम हुआ। प्रोग्राम के दौरान छात्राओं को बस पास, टाइम टेबल, लाइब्रेरी, वुमेन सेल, स्कॉलरशिप व एनएसएस की जानकारी दी। महिला कॉलेज में भी छात्राओं ने कक्षाएं लगाई। वहीं नेशनल कॉलेज में स्नातक कक्षा में दाखिले के लिए 19 नवंबर को फिजिकल काउंसलिंग होगी। विद्यार्थी रिक्त सीटों पर सुबह दस बजे पहुंचकर अपने दस्तावेज दिखाकर काउंसलिंग में भाग ले सकेंगे।

नेशनल कॉलेज व महिला कॉलेज में बीए प्रथम वर्ष के विद्यार्थी दूसरे दिन कक्षाएं लगाने पहुंचे। दूसरे दिन इवन रोल नंबर के विद्यार्थियों ने सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के साथ बैठकर कक्षा लगाई। इसके अलावा महिला कॉलेज में छात्राएं सुबह 9 बजे से लेकर 12 बजे तक पढ़ाई की। कॉलेज गेट पर ही थर्मल स्केनर से तापमान की जांच की। इसके अलावा छात्राओं का इंडक्शन कार्यक्रम हुआ। जिसमें कॉलेज के प्राचार्य, प्रोफेसरों व नोडल अधिकारियों ने छात्राओं को शिक्षा से लेकर जानकारी प्रदान की।

छात्राओं को ये दी जानकारियां

महिला कॉलेज में बीए व बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष की छात्राओं को पूरे वर्ष में होने वाली गतिविधियों की जानकारी दी गई।

21 तक जमा होंगे दस्तावेज

बीए प्रथम वर्ष में दाखिला ले चुके विद्यार्थियों को अपने मूल दस्तावेजों की फोटो कॉपी कॉलेज में जमा करवानी होगी। जिसमें दसवीं व बारहवीं की डीएमसी, आधार कार्ड, व रंगीन फोटो की एक फाइल तैयार कर 21 तक जमा करवानी होगी।

महिला महाविद्यालय में सतर्कता सप्ताह आयोजित

केंद्रीय सतर्कता आयोग से प्राप्त आदेशों की अनुपालना के अंतर्गत राजकीय महिला महाविद्यालय में एनएसएस प्रकोष्ठ के तत्वावधान व कार्यक्रम अधिकारी प्रो. शिखा के संयोजन में सतर्क भारत-समृद्ध भारत विषय पर साप्ताह-भर अनेक गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया गया। विद्यार्थियों ने स्लोगन राइटिंग, पोस्टर मेकिंग व निबंध-लेखन प्रतियोगिताओं में बढ़-चढ़कर भाग लेते हुए अपनी विलक्षण प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन किया। इन प्रतियोगिताओं में प्रो. किरण, प्रो. अनु, डॉ. निर्मला, प्रो. सविता दहिया व प्रो. मुकेश सुथार ने निर्णायक मंडल की भूमिका का निर्वहन करते हुए स्लोगन राइटिंग में पूर्वा जैन, पोस्टर मेकिंग में रिया सैनी व निबंध-लेखन में ज्योति जोशी को उत्कृष्ट करार दिया।

काउंसिलिंग 19 को

फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के भाग लेने के लिए विद्यार्थियों को 19 नवंबर को एक ओर मौका दिया जाएगा। विद्यार्थी रिक्त सीटों के साथ- साथ विषय कम्बीनेशन को जरूर देखें।'' - विवेक गोयल, एडमिशन इंचार्ज, नेशनल कॉलेज।

