तैयारियां:सोमवार से 380 विद्यार्थियों के लिए 10 माह बाद खुलेंगे कस्तूरबा गांधी स्कूल के हॉस्टल

सिरसा। कस्तूरबा गांधी हॉस्टल खोलने को लेकर बैठक करते डीपीसी पवन सुथार। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिरसा। कस्तूरबा गांधी हॉस्टल खोलने को लेकर बैठक करते डीपीसी पवन सुथार।
  • 6 ब्लॉकों के कस्तूरबा गांधी स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक ली, निर्देश जारी

कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी के चलते स्कूल बंद पड़े थे। ऐसे में बच्चों की पढ़ाई बाधित न हो शिक्षकों द्वारा बच्चों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाया जा रहा था। अब एक फरवरी से 6वीं से 8वीं कक्षा के स्कूल खुल जाएंगे। ऐसे में शिक्षा विभाग ने 10 माह से बंद पड़े हॉस्टल को भी खोलने की तैयारी कर ली है। जिला के 6 ब्लॉकों में कस्तूरबा गांधी स्कूल हैं, जिनमें हॉस्टल की सुविधा उपलब्ध है।

समग्र शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा शुक्रवार को सभी 6 ब्लॉकों के कस्तूरबा गांधी स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक ली। इस दौरान स्कूल खोलने से पहले हॉस्टल में साफ-सफाई, सेनेटाइजेशन, राशन-पानी की व्यवस्था व बिल्डिंग की हालत सही करवाने के निर्देश दिए। बता दें कि कस्तूरबा गांधी स्कूलों में विद्यार्थियों के लिए बने हॉस्टलों में 380 के करीब विद्यार्थी हैं।

कोविड के चलते हॉस्टल बंद थे। अब स्कूल खुलने के पश्चात छात्राओं के लिए हॉस्टल खोलने की तैयारियां पूरी की जा रही हैं। समग्र शिक्षा के जिला परियोजना समन्वयक पवन सुथार ने सभी खंडों के कस्तूरबा गांधी स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक लेकर उन्हें निर्देश दिए। बता दें कि स्कूलों में ऑनलाइन ही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई थी।

कस्तूरबा गांधी विद्यालय में बच्चों को दाखिला दिलाने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की और से एबीआरसी व बीआरपी की ब्लॉक वाइज ड्यूटियां भी लगाई गई। जो घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को दाखिला के लिए प्रेरित किया। अब शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से उन्हें हॉस्टल में रहने की सुविधा दी जाएगी। स्कूल संचालकों को निर्देश दिए कि सभी कमरों को सेनेटाइजेशन किया जाए, हॉस्टल के खिड़की व दरवाजे खोलें, रहने के बैड को धूप लगवाएं, पानी व राशन की व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ रात्रि को बच्चों की नैतिक मूल्यों के बारे में काउंसिलिंग करने के बारे में बताया।

किस खंड के स्कूल में कितने विद्यार्थी

खंड - स्कूल - विद्यार्थी
बड़ागुढ़ा - फतेहपुरिया नियामत खां - 67
डबवाली - रत्ताखेड़ा 61
ऐलनाबाद-- धौलपालिया - 73
ओढां - चट्‌ठा - 55
रानियां -केहरवाला - 46
चौपटा - रामपुरा ढिल्लों - 71

एक फरवरी सोमवार से हॉस्टल खोल दिए जाएंगे। डीपीसी ने सभी स्कूल संचालकों की बैठक लेकर उचित निर्देश दिए हैं। स्कूल में 380 के करीब विद्यार्थी हैं।'' - शशि सचदेवा, सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी सिरसा।

