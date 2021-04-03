पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि आंदोलन:चौपटा में महापंचायत आज, किसान 15 जगहों पर कल करेंगे तीन घंटे चक्का जाम, प्रशासन अलर्ट

सिरसा/ कालांवाली/ चौपटाएक घंटा पहले
सिरसा। भावदीन टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठे किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिरसा। भावदीन टोल प्लाजा पर धरने पर बैठे किसान।
  • हर गांव से कमेटियां जुटा रहीं चंदा और खाद्य सामग्री, भेज रहे दिल्ली

जिला में कृषि बिल के विराेध में 6 फरवरी को होने वाले चक्का जाम को लेकर प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। शांति एवं कानून व्यवस्था बनी रहे। इसके लिए मंथन शुरू कर दिया गया है। प्रशासन किसान संगठनों से उन जगह की सूची मांग रहा है जहां जहां किसान सड़क जाम करेंगे। अभी तक 15 जगह फाइनल हो चुकी है।

उसकी सूची प्रशासन तक पहुंच चुकी है। मगर प्रशासन का मानना है कि अभी कुछ जगह और बढ़ने की संभावना है। इसलिए सारी जगह फाइनल होने के बाद ही ड्यूटियां लगाई जाएगी। इधर किसान लगातार धरने पर बैठे हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि शनिवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक जिला में चक्का जाम रखा जाएगा। किसानों की ओर से शनिवार को खुइयां मलकाना टोल, पंजुआना, ऐलनाबाद, रानियां, भावदीन टोल, चौपटा, जमाल, मुसाहिबवाला, रोड़ी, कालांवाली में चक्का जाम रहेगा।

इधर.... गांव खोखर के चार पंचायत मेंबरों ने अपने पद से दिया इस्तीफा

तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोधस्वरूप जहां हर गांव से किसान कमेटियां बनाकर चंदा, खाद्य सामग्री जुटाकर कई माह के राशन, लकडियां लेकर दिल्ली आंदोलन में शामिल हो रहे है। गांव खोखर के चार पंचायत मेंबरों ने किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए अपने पद से इस्तीफा देते हुए बीडीपीओ कार्यालय में पंचायत अधिकारी उमेद को अपना इस्तीफा सौंपा। खोखर के कुल 9 मेंबरों में से 4 मेंबरों वार्ड दो से गुरप्रीत सिंह, वार्ड 5 से जीवन , वार्ड 6 से सुखपाल सिंह, वार्ड 7 से मलकीत कौर ने इस्तीफा सौंपा।

देसूमलकाना 100 रुपये प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से एकत्रित किया जा रहा चंदा

गांव देसूमलकाना के ग्रामीणों ने गांव में बडी संख्या में एकत्रित होकर पंचायत की और किसान आंदोलन में सहयोग करने के लिए 100 रुपये प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से चंदा देने का प्रस्ताव पास किया। इसके अलावा किसी भी राजनैतिक पार्टी का गांव में आने पर पाबंदी लगाने और किसान आंदोलन के दौरान कोई नुकसान होने या केस दर्ज होने पर गांव की ओर से नुकसान भरने व केस लड़ने , प्रत्येक घर से खाद्य सामग्री भेजने का प्रस्ताव पास किया।

आज अभय चौटाला को दिया जाएगा केसरी सम्मान

नाथूसरी चौपटा के अनाज मंडी में शुक्रवार को किसान केसरी सम्मान का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसमें ऐलनाबाद के पूर्व विधायक अभय सिंह चौटाला को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। पैंतालीसा किसान महापंचायत के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि ऐलनाबाद के विधायक अभय सिंह चौटाला ने किसानों की पीड़ा व सरकार की गलत नीतियों को लेकर अपने पद को त्याग दिया है।। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी देवीलाल के बाद किसानों के लिए किसी पद का त्याग किया है तो वह अभय सिंह चौटाला ने किया है, इसलिए पैंतालीसा किसान महापंचायत उन्हें सम्मानित करेगी। उन्हें केसरी सम्मान दिया जाएगा।

भड़काऊ पोस्ट डालने पर किसानों में रोष फैला तो मांगी माफी

बडागुढ़ा, एक युवक द्वारा किसान आंदोलन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो अपलोड करना मंहगा पड़ गया। विरोध के बाद न केवल उसे वीडियो डिलीट करनी पड़ी बल्कि पंचायत में माफी भी मांगनी पड़ी बताया गया कि गांव साहुवाला-प्रथम में एक युवक द्वारा किसान आंदोलन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़काऊ वीडियो अपलोड क र दी थी जिसके बाद किसानों में युवक के खिलाफ रोष पनप गया। मामला बढ़ता देख युवक ने पंचायत में आकर न केवल माफी मांगी और वीडियो भी डिलीट कर दी।

उक्त युवक ने 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुए हंगामे के बाद अपने खेत से एक वीडियो वायरल की। युवक ने वीडियो में पंजाब के किसान संगठनों को लेकर गलत बयानबाजी करते हुए अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग भी कर किया। उक्त युवक ने फे सबुक पर डाली गई एक पोस्ट पर भड़काऊ कमेंट किया था। जिसका लोगों ने काफी विरोध किया।

