पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Sirsa
  • Members Of The Committee Will Also Inspect The Aadhaar Number And Blood Group, Vending Zone, Along With The Address In The ID Card To Be Given To The Vendors

सुविधा:वेंडर्स को दिए जाने वाले आईडी कार्ड में पते सहित अंकित होगा आधार नंबर व ब्लड ग्रुप, वेंडिंग जोन का निरीक्षण भी करेंगे कमेटी के सदस्य

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला के शहरी क्षेत्र में रेहड़ी, ठेला आदि लगाकर सामान बेचने वालों के लिए स्थाई समाधान करने के उद्देश्य से वेडिंग जोन चिह्नित किए जाएंगे। स्ट्रीट वेडिंग कमेटी के सदस्य इन स्थानों का निरीक्षण कर नगर आयुक्त को रिपोर्ट करेंगे। यह स्थान स्कूल, अस्पताल या अन्य संस्थानों से कम से कम 75 मीटर की दूरी पर होंगे। ताकि यातायात में किसी प्रकार की परेशानी न हो। निरीक्षण रिपोर्ट के आधार पर ही चिह्नित स्थानों को फाइनल किया जाएगा।

लेकिन इस योजना में स्ट्रीट वैंडरों की शामिल कम गिनती आड़े आएगी। क्योंकि जिला में निजी कंपनी से करवाए एक सर्वे में नगर परिषद, पालिकाओं के क्षेत्र में कुल 3067 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की सूचि प्रशासन को प्राप्त हो पाई है। जिनकी वेरीफिकेशन के दौरान 1967 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की पहचान की है। जबकि शहरों में स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की तादाद इससे पांच गुना अधिक है।

जिला नगर आयुक्त संगीता तेतरवाल ने गुरुवार को जिला टाउन कमेटी की बैठक को संबोधित किया। जिसमें नगर आयुक्त ने जिला के सभी शहरों के स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स के सर्वे व उनके लिए चिह्नित स्थानों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी ली। इस बैठक मेंं एसडीएम सिरसा जयवीर यादव, एसडीएम ऐलनाबाद दिलबाग सिंह, सचिव ऋषिकेश चौधरी, डीटीपी वेद प्रकाश, ईओ संदीप सोलंकी, ईओ डबवाली सुमन लता अधिकारी मौजूद थे। जिला नगर आयुक्त ने कहा कि शहरों की साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था व आमजन की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स के लिए स्थान चिह्नित किए गए हैं।

जिला नगर आयुक्त संगीता तेतरवाल ने बताया कि पीएम स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स आत्मनिर्भर निधि (प्रधानमंत्री स्वनिधि योजना) स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए शुरु की गई है। योजना के तहत सड़क किनारे काम-धंधा करने वाले लोगों को 10 हजार रुपये का लोन आसान शर्त पर दिया जाता है। इसके लिए उन्हें कोई गांरटी नहीं देनी पड़ती है, ये लोग साल भर में किस्तों में कर्ज की रकम लौटा सकते हैं। योजना के तहत डिजिटल लेनदेन पर कई प्रकार के कैश बैक की सुविधा उपलब्ध है जिनका मुख्य उद्देश्य डिजिटल लेनदेन को बढ़ावा देना है व नियमित पुन: भुगतान को प्रोत्साहित करना है।

सचिव नगर परिषद ऋषिकेश चौधरी ने बताया कि जिला में रुद्राभिषेक कंपनी की ओर से जिला में नगर परिषद / पालिकाओं के क्षेत्र में कुल 3067 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की सूचि दी गई। जिनकी वेरीफिकेशन के दौरान 1967 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की पहचान की जा चुकी है। सिरसा में 1493, मंडी डबवाली में 135, ऐलनाबाद मं 38, कालांवाली में 135, रानियां में 166 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स मिले हैं। इनमें यूएलबी लेवल पर 1676 स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स की पहचान हुई है, जिनमें सिरसा में 1255, मंडी डबवाली में 106, ऐलनबाद में 38, कालांवाली में 142 तथा रानियां में 142 की पहचान की जा चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें