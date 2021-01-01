पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीसी को ज्ञापन:अस्थाई असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर को समान काम-समान वेतन देने की मांग को लेकर डीसी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
भगत फूल सिंह महिला कॉलेज खानपुर कलां सोनीपत में कार्यरत अस्थाई असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर को 7वें पे-कमीशन के न्यूनतम पे स्केल रुपये 57700 देने के लिए सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के बैनर तले कर्मचारियों ने डीसी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता सर्व कर्मचारी संघ के जिला प्रधान मदनलाल खोथ, अग्निशमन सेवा संघ के जिला प्रधान राजेश खिचड़ एवं जिला सचिव राजेश कुमार पीटीआई ने की।

इस मौके पर मदन लाल खोथ व राजेश खिचड़ ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि भगत फूल सिंह में कार्यरत असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर ने सर्व कर्मचारी संघ को कुछ समय पूर्व अवगत करवाया था कि उन्हें विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन द्वारा 19 सितंबर 2019 व 14 नवंबर 2019 के पारित कार्यालय आदेशानुसार सातवें वेतन आयोग की रिपोर्ट अनुसार वेतन नहीं दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि विवि में वर्तमान में 146 अस्थाई असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। कुछ इनमें से छोड़कर जा चुके हैं।

इन प्रोफेसर की नियुक्ति मेरिट के आधार पर की गई थी। मुख्य सचिव द्वारा 2019 में जारी की गई हिदायतों की अनुपालना में अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग हरियाणा सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी प्रिंसिपल और विवि के उपकुलपति को समान काम-समान वेतन देने के निर्देश जारी किए थे। विश्वविद्यालय की कार्यकारिणी परिषद ने भी 57700 वेतन का एजेंडा 14 नवंबर 2019 को पास कर दिया था, लेकिन अभी तक आदेशों को लागू नहीं किया गया है।

विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन से बार-बार अपील करने के बाद भी 17 महीनों से आदेशों को लागू नहीं किया जा रहा है। जिस कारण अस्थाई असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर पिछले 15 दिनों से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल एवं भूख हड़ताल पर हैं। सर्व कर्मचारी संघ ज्ञापन के माध्यम से अपील करता है कि सभी अस्थाई असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसरी यूजीसी/विभाग के सभी नॉमर्स पूरे करते हैं। कोरोना काल में इन द्वारा लगातार सरकार के निर्देशानुसार ऑनलाइन/ऑफलाइन कार्य किया गया है।

