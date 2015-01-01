पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:गुप्र डी में खिलाड़ी कोटे से लगे कर्मचारियों ने विधायक गोपाल कांडा को सौंपा ज्ञापन

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश सरकार की सबसे बड़ी भर्ती गुप्र डी में खिलाड़ी कोटे से लगे कर्मचारियों ने मंगलवार शाम को सिरसा के विधायक गोपाल कांडा के नाम ज्ञापन उनके अनुज गोबिंद कांडा को सौंपकर न्याय की गुहार की है। गोविंद कांडा ने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि विधायक की ओर से उनका पक्ष मजबूती के साथ मुख्यमंत्री के समक्ष रखा जाएगा।

ग्रुप डी में खिलाड़ी कोटे से लगे कर्मचारी सुमित, प्रदीप कुमार, देवांत, ओमप्रकाश, कार्तिक और राकेश आदि ने विधायक गोपाल कांडा के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए कहा कि वे पिछले 20-22 माह से विभिन्न विभागों में सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि सरकार 1993 में बनी खेल नीति को अमान्य घोषित करते हुए 2018 में बनी खेल नीति को लागू करने जा रही है।

अब उनसे कार्यस्थल के माध्यम से नई खेल नीति से बने ग्रेडेशन सर्टीफिकेट जमा करवाने के लिए कहा जा रहा है जबकि नियुक्ति के समय कई बार उनके डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन हुए थे। ज्ञापन में भी नई-पुरानी खेल नीति के तहत ग्रेडेशन का कोई जिक्र नहीं था। उनका कहना है कि सिंगल बैंच से केस जीतने के बाद भी सरकार उन्हें नौकरी से बाहर का रास्ता दिखाने जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें