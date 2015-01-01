पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:मरने वालाें में ज्यादातर हाइपरटेंशन किडनी और दिल की बीमारी से ग्रस्त

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिरसा। निरीक्षण करते सीएमओ।
  • सोमवार को जिले में 43 नए केस सामने आए, जबकि 65 लोग ठीक होकर घर लौटे

कोरोना संक्रमण अब खतरनाक मोड पर आ गया है। जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या अब 100 तक पहुंच गई है। खतरे वाली बात यह है कि अब मरने वालों की आयु का स्तर नीचे आ गया है। जहां एक और पहले 60 या 65 की आयु से ऊपर वाले मरीज की मौत हो रही थी अब 50 से नीचे आयु वाले मौत का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

सोमवार को जिला भर में कोरोना के 43 नए केस सामने आए हैं जबकि 65 ठीक होकर घर लौटे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों ने आम जनता से अपील की है कि बीमार व्यक्तियों को जांच जल्द से जल्द करवाएं ताकि समय पर शुरू हो सके।

शहर के बरनाला रोड स्थित बाटा कॉलोनी निवासी 75 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित मिले थे। हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल सिरसा और बाद में हिसार रेफर कर दिया गया। हिसार के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था कि उपचार के दौरान बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई।

बताया जा रहा है कि वायरल के साथ-साथ किडनी, हाइपरटेंशन, दिल की बीमारियों संबंधी समस्याओं से ग्रसित थे। अब जिला में मरने वालों की संख्या 100 तक पहुंच गई है। कोरोना से मौत के आंकड़े बढ़ने से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारी चिंता में आ गए हैं।

अधिकारियों का कहना है कि देरी से जांच और देरी से इलाज शुरू करना सबसे बड़ा कारण है कि संक्रमित की मौत हो जाती है।

उन्होंने कहा कि यदि शुरुआती लक्षणों में ही जांच करवा ली जाए तो जल्द इलाज शुरू किया जा सकता है और और मरीज की जान बचाई जा सकती है। सोमवार को 48 केस सामने आए हैं इनमें 19 केस सिरसा सिटी से हैं। सिरसा सिटी में सी-ब्लॉक, इंद्रपुरी मोहल्ला, कीर्ति नगर, ए-ब्लॉक, जेजे कॉलोनी, बाल्मीकि चौक, रचना पैलेस के पास, कोर्ट कॉलोनी, सेक्टर-20 संजीवनी अस्पताल से मिले हैं।

डिप्टी सीएमओ ने किया फ्लू ओपीडी का निरीक्षण

डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने सोमवार को सिविल अस्पताल स्थित फ्लू ओपीडी का औचक निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने ट्रामा सेंटर में जाकर व्यवस्था देखी। सैंपल लेने की प्रक्रिया की जांच की और मरीजों को आ रही परेशानियां भी जानी। डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि उन्होंने स्टाफ सदस्यों और यहां जांच करवाए आए लोगों से भी बात की। इस दौरान डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने भी अपनी कोरोना जांच करवाई और सैंपल दिया।

स्कूल बंद हुए तो कॉलेजों में की सैंपलिंग, चार टीमें भेजीं

स्कूलों में केस बढ़ने लगे थे इसलिए सरकार ने स्कूलों को बंद कर दिया। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने कॉलेजों में कोरोना जांच शुरू करवा दी है। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि सोमवार को पोलिटेक्निक में सैंपलिंग शुरु की गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की 4 मोबाइल टीमों को मौके पर भेजा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि दो दिन बाद आईटीआई में भी सैंपलिंग की जाएगी क्योंकि अभी दो दिन परीक्षाएं चल रही हैं। इसके बाद अन्य कॉलेजों में भी टीमें जाएंगी और जांच होगी।

हल्के में ना लें कोरोना को, लक्षण मिलते ही जांच करवाएं: सिविल सर्जन

आजकल लोग कोरोना संक्रमण को हलके में लेने लगे हैं। लेकिन ये खतरनाक है। लापरवाही का ही नतीजा है कि लोग देरी से जांच करवाते हैं और हालत बिगड़ने पर अस्पताल पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में अस्पताल आने के 48 घंटे के भीतर मौत हो जाती है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि शुरुआती लक्षण मिलते ही जांच करवाएं ताकि समय पर जांच की रिपोर्ट आए और जल्दी इलाज शुरू किया जा सके।'' -डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें