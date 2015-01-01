पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:भावदीन में सांसद दुग्गल का घेराव, कार से उतर समझाया किसानों को

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
संगर साधा मोड़ पर सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल का घेराव करते हुए किसान।
  • किसान बोले- मैडम! कृषि बिल के विरोध में इस्तीफा देकर हमारे साथ आओ, सांसद बोलीं- फिर सरकार में आपकी आवाज कौन उठाएगा
  • रिलायंस शोरूम और पंप के बाहर भी पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए , पहले सांसद आवास का कर लिया था घेराव

कृषि बिल के विरोध में जहां नई दिल्ली के बॉर्डर पर लाखों किसान धरने पर बैठे हैं। वहीं सिरसा जिला में बीजेपी सरकार में शामिल नेताओं का लगातार विरोध किया जा रहा है। सोमवार को सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल के घर का घेराव करके किसानों ने विरोध जताया था। वहीं मंगलवार को गांव भावदीन में किसी के घर भोग पर आई खुद भाजपा सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल का गांव से बाहर निकलने पर किसानों घेराव कर लिया। किसानों ने सांसद के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की और किसानों के हक में इस्तीफा देकर संगठन समर्थन करने की मांग रखी। आखिर सांसद ने ही गाड़ी से उतरकर किसानों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। मगर किसान इस्तीफा की मांग पर अड़े रहे। करीब 20 मिनट बाद पुलिस ने सांसद का काफिला निकाला।

कृषि बिल के कारण सरकार में शामिल नेताओं को लगातार किसानों का विरोध झेलना पड़ रहा है। अब तक बिजली मंत्री से लेकर डिप्टी सीएम का भी विरोध हो चुका है। दोनों की कोठी की सुरक्षा भी बढ़ाई हुई है। इसके अलावा सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल जब भी इन दिनों में सिरसा आई है। उनका किसानों ने विरोध किया है। अब तक सांसद का तीन बार दौरा करते समय ओढां, डबवाली और लघु सचिवालय में विरोध हो चुका है। वहीं उनका तीन बार आवास भी किसान घेरकर विरोध जता चुके हैं।

कहा-इस्तीफा दोगी तो हमें अपनी बहन पर मान होगा

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में सिरसा सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल का विरोध कर रहे किसान संगरसाधा मोड़ पर करीब ढाई बजे उनके काफिले के आगे खड़े हो गए और सांसद को काले झंडे दिखाने शुरू कर दिए। कुछ किसान गाड़ी आगे लेट गए। आखिर सांसद को नीचे उतरकर किसानों के बीच आना पड़ा। सांसद ने हाथ जोड़कर किसानों को समझाने का प्रयास किया। किसानों ने सांसद के आगे मांग रखी कि वे सरकार को अपना इस्तीफा देकर किसानों के साथ खड़ी हो जाए। सभी किसानों को उन पर मान होगा। इस पर सांसद ने कहा कि पहले मेरी बात ध्यान से सुनीए। सांसद ने कहा कि आपकी मांग को मैं सरकार के समक्ष लगातार रख रही हूं। कल भी हमने मीटिंग करके किसानों का पक्ष रखा था। आज मैं गांव में आपको पता है कि भोग पर आई हूं। वरना मीटिंग में जाना था। इस पर किसानों ने कहा कि यह तो अच्छी बात है कि आप दुख में शामिल होने आए हो। इसलिए तो हमने आपका गांव में विरोध नहीं किया। सांसद ने कहा कि मेरी बात ध्यान से सुनीये अगर मैने इस्तीफा दे दिया तो मैं भी आप जैसी हो जाऊंगी। सरकार तक आपकी आवाज फिर कैसे उठा पाउंगी। अगर सांसद हूं तो आपकी समस्या और तकलीफ सरकार तक पहुंचा सकती हूं। इस पर किसानों ने कहा कि आप इस्तीफा देकर हमारे जैसी हो जाए। इस पर हमें अपनी बहन पर मान होगा।

पूंजीपतियों के बहिष्कार का ऐलान कर चुके हैं किसान संगठन

किसान आंदोलन को देखते हुए पुलिस ने सिरसा के सांगवान चौक स्थित रिलायंस शोरूम तथा डबवाली रोड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर पुलिस कर्मचारियों ́ को तैनात कर दिया है। अब पुलिस की मौजूदगी मे ́ ही उक्त संस्थान को खोला जा रहा है। कृषि बिलों के विरोध मे ́ प्रदेश भर में किसान आंदोलन चल रहा है। साथ ही किसानों ́ने अंबानी, अडानी जैसे पूंजीपतियों का भी बहिष्कार किया हुआ है। रिलायंस कम्पनी अंबानी की है। किसानों ́ ने अंबानी के सभी संस्थानों से खरीद को बंद कर रखा है।

