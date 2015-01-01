पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:दिशा मीटिंग में सांसद ने की योजनाओं की समीक्षा, रिपोर्ट तलब

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चौधरी देवीलाल यूनिवर्सिटी के एमपी हाल में मंगलवार को जिला समन्वय एवं निगरानी समिति (दिशा) की मीटिंग का आयोजन किया गया। इस मीटिंग में सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल ने सरकारी योजनाओं की कार्यप्रणाली की रिपोर्ट ली और समीक्षा भी की। मीटिंग के दौरान जहां एक और सांसद ने व्यवसायियों को जारी होने वाले लोन वितरण में देरी को लेकर अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई वहीं दूसरी ओर स्वच्छ भारत मिशन और अन्य की समस्याओं पर भी मंथन हुआ। मीटिंग के दौरान पहली पंक्ति में बैठकर नींद ले रहे डबवाली के एसडीएम को भी सांसद ने खूब फटकारा। मीटिंग से पहले सांसद ने जिला को मिले 5 वेंटीलेटर का उद्घाटन भी किया।

सीडीएलयू में मंगलवार को हुई मीटिंग के दौरान स्वास्थ्य विभाग, जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग, होर्टिकल्चर, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, नगर परिषद, कृषि विभाग, नहरी सिंचाई विभाग, बिजली विभाग सहित सभी विभागों की योजनाओं की उपलब्धियों पर चर्चा की। इस दौरान योजनाओं की रिपोर्ट तलब की और आम जनता काे आ रही परेशानियों पर भी विचार-विमर्श किया। मीटिंग के दौरान सांसद सुनीता दुग्गल ने देखा कि व्यवसाय के लिए लोन लेने वालों के आवेदन अप्रूव होने के बावजूद उन्हें लोन नहीं दिया जा रहा और अभी भी 37 केस पेंडिंग है।

इस पर सांसद ने संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को लताड़ा और डीसी-एडीसी को आदेश दिए कि इस पूरे मामले की जांच करके समस्या का समाधान करवाएं। इतना ही नहीं हॉर्टिकल्चर विभाग से संबंधित आ रही शिकायतों पर भी सांसद ने डीसी को जांच के आदेश दिए। अब डीसी जांच करके सांसद को रिपोर्ट भेजेगे।बैठक से पहले सांसद ने पांच वैंटिलेटर का उद्घाटन किया। ये वैंटिलेटर सिरसा व डबवाली के नागरिक अस्पताल तथा कालांवाली, ऐलनाबाद व रानियां के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में स्थापित किए जाएंगे।

मीटिंग के दौरान खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारी अपनी उपलब्धियां बता रहे थे। इस पर सांसद ने शाबासी दी तो मीटिंग में ही बीच में उठकर भाजपा संगठन के पदाधिकारी खड़े हुए और विभागीय अधिकारियों पर आरोपों की झड़ी लगा दी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाए कि गांवों में अभी तक डिपुओं पर राशन ही नहीं पहुंचा है जबकि 24 नवंबर जा चुकी है। ऐसे में 30 नवंबर को पॉश मशीनें बंद हो जाएंगी। इस पर अधिकारियों ने कहा कि राशन दो दिन में पहुंचा देंगे।

इसके अलावा निताशा राकेश सिहाग ने बीपीएल लिस्ट में नाम दर्ज करवाने और नये राशन कार्ड बनवाने को लेकर भी आ रही परेशानियां सांसद के समक्ष उठाई। एडीसी ने बताया कि आजकल कार्यालय के चक्कर काटने की जरूरत नहीं है। बीपीएल के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें और विभाग स्वयं सर्वे करेगा। इसके अलावा पब्लिक हेल्थ के अधिकारियों पर भी आम जनता के साथ-साथ भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की अनदेखी करने के भी आरोप लगे। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि अधिकारी ना तो फोन उठाते हैं और ना ही मिलते हैं। इस पर सांसद ने डीसी सहित सभी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि अधिकारी आम जनता से मिलने के लिए समय निर्धारित करें। क्योंकि अफसर कुर्सी मिलते ही साहब बन जाते हैं। डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने कहा कि सुबह 11 से 1 बजे तक आ जनता अधिकारियों से आकर मिल सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें