सिरसा:दो महीने 22 दिन बाद नप प्रधान पद के चुनाव से हटा स्टे, अब पार्षद की बर्खास्तगी और चुनाव की तारीख पर सुनवाई 16 को

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
नप सिरसा के प्रधान पद के चुनाव को लेकर वार्ड 22 की महिला पार्षद बलजीत कौर की ओर से लाया गया स्टे आर्डर आखिर 2 महीने 22 दिन के लंबे अंतराल के बाद गुरुवार को वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए हाईकोर्ट में हुई सुनवाई के दौरान हट गया है। हालांकि चुनाव की तारीख और स्टे आर्डर लाने वाली महिला पार्षद के खिलाफ निलंबन की मांग पर हाईकोर्ट ने 16 नबंवर की तारीख मुर्कर की है। गुरुवार को हाईकोर्ट में हुई सुनवाई के दौरान सरकार की ओर से एडवोकेट जनरल, कुछ नगर पार्षदों की ओर से वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता गौरव अग्रवाल व पार्षद बलजीत कौर के वकील वीसी के माध्यम से पेश हुए।

पार्षद का निलंबन हुआ तो बीजेपी और कांडा गुट को मिलेगी मजबूती
हाईकोर्ट में 16 नवंबर को नप प्रधान पद के चुनाव की तारीख और स्टे याचिका लगाने वाली महिला पार्षद बलजीत कौर की सदस्यता रद्द करने की मांग पर सुनवाई होगी। अगर हाईकोर्ट महिला पार्षद को निलंबित करके चुनाव को हरी झंडी दे देती है तो पार्षदों की संख्या 29 रह जाएगी। यहां बता दें कि नप में पहले ही एक की मृत्यु होने से कुल पार्षदों की संख्या 30 रह गई है। ऐसे में बीजेपी और कांडा गुट के लिए प्रधान पद की राह आसान होती नजर आ रही है।

हमेशा ही शहर के विकास को प्राथमिकता दी: विधायक
हाईकोर्ट ने स्टे तोड़ दिया है। इससे कांग्रेस सहित अन्य गुट का झूठ बेनकाब हो गया है। अब मेरा प्रयास है कि जल्द से जल्द प्रधान पद का चुनाव हो। फिर सरकार के साथ मिलकर शहर का विकास करवाया जाए। मैने हमेशा ही शहर के विकास को प्राथमिकता दी है। जो विपक्षी मेरे और सरकार और झूठे आरोप लगाकर शहर का विकास रोकने का षडयंत्र रच रहे थे। उनका चेहरा अब जनता के सामने उजागर हो गया है। नप के खजाने में 90 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक फंड जमा पड़ा है। जो शहर के विकास कार्य में लगना है। इसके अलावा मेरी बात सीएम से हो गई है कि शहर के विकास कार्य में धन की कमी को आड़े नहीं आने दिया जाएगा।'' गोपाल कांडा, विधायक सिरसा

पहले केवल 18 महीने चली थी शहर की सरकार
सितंबर 2021 में नगरपरिषद के नए सिरे से चुनाव प्रस्तावित है। इससे पहले पहली बार शहर में बहुमत से बीजेपी की कमेटी बनी थी। शीला सहगल को चेयरपर्सन बनाया था। मगर 18 महीने बाद ही विपक्ष के पार्षदों के साथ मिलकर बीजेपी के ही पार्षदों ने शीला सहगल की प्रधानगी छीन ली। 31 में से 22 पार्षद शीला सहगल के खिलाफ हो गए थे। उसके बाद से कार्यकारी प्रधान के रूप में कांग्रेस समर्थित पार्षद रणधीर सिंह कार्यकारी प्रधान बने हुए है।

