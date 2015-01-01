पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिरसा:न्यायालय परिसर सिरसा में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन, 402 केसों का किया निपटारा

सिरसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोर्ट काम्प्लेक्स में लोकआदलत के दौरान केसों की सुनवाई करते जज।

हरियाणा राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण पंचकूला के निर्देशानुसार शनिवार को न्यायालय परिसर सिरसा, उपमंडल न्यायालय परिसर डबवाली व ऐलनाबाद में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के चेयरमैन एवं जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश राजेश मल्होत्रा ने बताया ने बताया कि इस लोक अदालत मे कुल 748 केस निपटाने के लिए रखे गए।

जिसमें से 402 केसों का निपटान कर 60 लाख 49 हजार 643 रुपये की राशि समायोजित की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में मुख्यत: चैक बाउंस, बैंक रिकवरी, मोटर वाहन दुर्घटना, घरेलू विवाद, बिजली व पानी से संबंधित विवाद, दिवानी व फौजदारी विवाद शामिल है। लोक अदालत में न्यायालयों में विचाराधीन कुल 261 केस रखे गए जिनमें से 93 केसों का निपटारा किया गया, जिनमें 46 लाख 49 हजार 643 रुपये की राशि समायोजित की गई। इसके अलावा 487 प्री-लिटिगेटिव केसों में 309 केस का निपटारा हुआ जिनसे 14 लाख रुपये की राशि समायोजित की गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि हरियाणा राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, पंचकूला के निर्देशानुसार समय-समय पर लोक अदालतों का आयोजन किया जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि लोक अदालत की प्रक्रिया बिल्कुल संक्षिप्त व साधारण है, जिसमें दोनों पक्षों की सहमति से केस का निपटारा किया जाता है और लोक अदालत में किये फैसले की कोई अपील भी नहीं होती।

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव अनमोल सिंह नयर ने बताया कि इस लोक अदालत के लिए कुल छह बैंचों का गठन किया गया, जिसमें सिरसा में जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश राजेश मल्होत्रा, प्रिंसिपल जज जसबीर सिंह कुंडू, अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायधीश पीके लाल, चीफ ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट सविता कुमारी, ऐलनाबाद में सिविल जज जूनियर डिविजन संदीप कुमार तथा डबवाली में अतिरिक्त सिविल जज सीनियर डिविजन विनय शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में बैंच शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें