लापरवाही:63 लाख की जीएसटी चोरी मामले में नहीं हुई कार्रवाई

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
नप के अधिकारियों व कर्मियों द्वारा जीएसटी के 63 लाख का गबन करने के आरोपियों के खिलाफ दो वर्ष बीतने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई अमल में नहीं लाई गई है। जीएसटी विभाग के एडिशनल डायरेक्टर जनरल की ओर से आधा दर्जन अधिकारियों-कर्मियों को बाकायदा नोटिस दिया गया था। मगर, इस अवधि में कुछ आरोपी कर्मचारी तमाम बेनिफिट लेकर सेवानिवृत्ति भी प्राप्त कर चुके है। नप की ओर से किराए के रूप में होने वाली आमदन पर टैक्स की अदायगी करनी होती है।

नगर परिषद द्वारा अपनी दुकानों से जो किराया अर्जित किया जाता है, उस किराए पर कई प्रकार के टैक्स देय होते है। दुकानदारों से किराए के साथ-साथ इन टैक्स की भी वसूली की जाती है, जिसे जीएसटी के रूप में जमा करवाना होता है।

जिसमें सेलटैक्स के रूप में 12 प्रतिशत तक टैक्स की वसूली की जाती है। इसके अलावा आय पर अन्य प्रकार के सैस भी लगाए जाते है। वसूली गई राशि को सरकारी खजाने में जमा कराना होता है। नगर परिषद सिरसा में बड़े सुनियोजित तरीके से टैक्स जमा करवाने के कार्य में गोलमाल किया गया।

इन्हें जारी किए थे नोटिस

माल और सेवाकर (जीएसटी) विभाग के आसूचना महानिदेशालय की ओर से 5 अक्टूबर 2018 को जो नोटिस भेजा गया था उसमें नगर परिषद को पार्टी बनाया गया था। यानि नगर परिषद की ओर से ईओ, राजेंद्र मिढ़ा, तत्कालीन अकाउंटेंट केसरी सिंह, तत्कालीन कैशियर बृजलाल, तत्कालीन कैशियर नरेश कुमार को नोटिस दिया गया था। इनमें राजेंद्र मिढ़ा नगर परिषद के कर्मचारी अथवा अधिकारी नहीं है। नगर परिषद द्वारा उसे सीए के रूप में दर्शाया गया था और जीएसटी भरने के लिए उसकी सेवाएं ली गई थी।

