हेल्थ पर फाेकस:बच्चों की इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने व मानसिक तनाव से उबारने के लिए अब स्कूलों में डीपी और पीटीआई कराएंगे योग

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना के चलते स्कूलों में अभी तक नियमित पढ़ाई के लिए नहीं खुल पा रहे। स्कूल खुलने के पश्चात बच्चों को कोरोना से बचाव व इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए योग करवाया जाएगा। ऐसे में सरकारी स्कूलों में सुबह प्रार्थना सभा के दौरान विद्यार्थी योग व आसन करेंगे। स्कूली विद्यार्थियों की इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए खाली पीरियड या फिर गेम पीरियड में भी योगाभ्यास कराया जाएगा। पहले चरण में डीपीई और पीटीआई को जिला मुख्यालय पर कैंप लगाकर प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। जिन स्कूलों में डीपीई या पीटीआई नहीं हैं, वहां दूसरे शिक्षकों को बुलाया जाएगा, ताकि बच्चों को योग कराने में कोई दिक्कत न आए। नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में ट्रेनिंग कैंपों का शुभारंभ होगा।

एपीसी गोपाल कृष्ण शुक्ला ने बताया कि हरियाणा स्कूल शिक्षा परियोजना परिषद द्वारा हरियाणा योग परिषद के सहयोग से चलने वाले प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम के लिए जिला प्रोजेक्ट कोआर्डिनेटर को निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। सभी स्कूलों को डीपीई, पीटीआई या अन्य शिक्षक के नाम लेकर विभाग को भेज दिए गए हैं जिन्हें ट्रेनिंग दिलाई जाएगी। सिरसा जिला से अनाज मंडी रोड स्थित मॉडल संस्कृति सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल के प्राचार्य सहीराम नोडल अधिकारी बनाए गए हैं। वहीं बच्चों को स्कूल खुलने के पश्चात प्रतिदिन प्रार्थना सभा के साथ खाली या फिर गेम पीरियड में योगाभ्यास करवाया जाएगा।

ग्रुप बनाकर 7 दिन तक दी जाएगी योग की ट्रेनिंग
112 अपर प्राइमरी सीनियर सेकेंडरी एंड हाई सेकेंडरी स्कूल, 82 अपर प्राइमरी व सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल व 126 अपर प्राइमरी स्कूलों में योगाभ्यास करवाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जिला के 320 स्कूलों में योग होगा। डीपीई और पीटीआई को जिला स्तर पर 100-100 के ग्रुप में 7 दिन तक योग की ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। योगाभ्यास में जिला के 320 स्कूलों में होगा।

ट्रेनिंग के लिए विभाग को भेजे नाम
स्कूलों में बच्चों की इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए योगाभ्यास होगा। पहले चरण में डीपीई व पीटीआई को विभाग द्वारा ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। डीपीई, पीटीआई व शिक्षकों के नाम विभाग को भेज दिए हैं। स्कूल खुलने के पश्चात सभी बच्चों को प्रार्थना सभा में योग व आसन करवाएंगे।''गोपाल कृष्ण शुक्ला, एपीसी, सिरसा।

