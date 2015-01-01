पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी पहल:मास्क पहनने वालों को शाबाशी और 100 रुपये इनाम

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यातायात व्यवस्था को पटरी पर लाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध ट्रेफिक एसएचओ इंस्पेक्टर बहादुर सिंह द्वारा कोरोना पर नियंत्रण के लिए शानदार पहल की गई है। उनकी ओर से मास्क पहनने वालों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अपनी जेब से 100-100 रुपये दिए गए है ताकि लोग मास्क पहनकर ही बाहर निकलें। एसएचओ बहादुर सिंह इन दिनों बाजार में निकल रहें है। एक तरफ तो वे यातायात व्यवस्था की बहाली के लिए निर्देश दे रहें है, दूसरी ओर उनकी ओर से मास्क पहनने वालों को 100-100 रुपये देकर प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है। बाजारों में फ्री मास्क वितरित कर चुके है। इसके अलावा वाहन चालकों को फूल भेंट करके नियमों की पालना का तकाजा कर चुके है।

अब मास्क न पहनने पर 500 रुपये का जुर्माना

शासन-प्रशासन की ओर से कोरोना पर नियंत्रण के लिए आमजन से सहयोग की अपील की गई है। हरेक से मुंह पर मास्क पहनने की अपील की गई है। मास्क न पहनने पर पहले जुर्माना 200 रुपये निर्धारित किया गया था, जिसे बढ़ाकर 500 रुपये कर दिया गया। मास्क न पहनने वालों को दंडित करने के लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा दर्जनभर अधिकारियों की टीम भी गठित कर दी। ताकि लोग मास्क पहनें और मास्क पहनने से संक्रमण का खतरा कुछ हद तक टलेगा। लेकिन सिरसा में लोग मास्क पहनना ही शायद भूल गए है। न ही उन्हें जुर्माने की परवाह है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें