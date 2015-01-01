पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:एक और मौत, वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर पूरी हुई ट्रेनिंग, 13 नए संक्रमित मिले,

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मास्टर ट्रेनर की ट्रेनिंग पूरी हो गई। अब ब्लॉक स्तर पर तैनात कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। इसके लिए गुरुवार को मीटिंग बुलाई गई है। मंगलवार को कोरोना के 13 नये मामले सामने आए हैं जबकि एक बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सोमवार से शुरू की गई दो दिवसीय ट्रेनिंग मंगलवार को भी जारी रही। सिविल अस्पताल स्थित ट्रेनिंग सेंटर में वीडियो कांफ्रेंस से वैक्सीनेशन के लिए मास्टर ट्रेनर तैनात किए गए। मंगलवार को भी ट्रेनिंग देकर बताया गया और कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का ख्याल रखने के लिए कहा गया। अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों ने फैसला किया है कि ब्लॉक स्तर पर तैनात कर्मचारियों को भी ट्रेनिंग दी जाए। इसके लिए गुरुवार को उन कर्मचारियों को बुलाया गया है।

मंगलवार को कोरोना के 13 नये मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें 5 सिरसा सिटी के हैं जबकि अन्य ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से मिले हैं। डवबाली, ऐलनाबाद, बड़ागुढ़ा से 1-1 केस, कालांवाली और चौटाला से 2-2 केस मिले हैं। मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग महिला की मौत हो गई। कीर्ति नगर निवासी 73 वर्षीय महिला को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया था। लेकिन सुधार नहीं हुआ और हाइपरटेंशन के साथ अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रसित महिला की मौत हो गई।

मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमित महिला की मौत हाे गई है और 13 नये केस मिले हैं। वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर भी ट्रेनिंग करवा दी गई है। अब ब्लॉक स्तर पर ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी।-डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

