परिवहन:सिरसा डिपो की 170 में से 50 बसों को आज से 35 ग्रामीण रूटों पर भेजा जाएगा

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
लॉकडाउन के बाद जिला में आज से रोडवेज डिपो की सभी बसों को विभिन्न रूटों पर उतारा जाएगा। जिससे यात्रियों को बसों में भीड़भाड़ की समस्या से राहत मिल सकेगी। जबकि किलोमीटर स्कीम की 22 बसों को दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़, पंचकूला मार्ग पर चलाया गया है। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद विभाग 165 में से लगभग 115 बसों का संचालन कर पाया था, 50 से ज्यादा बसें डिपो में खड़ी थी।

उधर कॉलेज खुलने से बसों में भीड़ बढ़ने लगी थी। ऐसे हालातों में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ गया था। जिसके बाद अब विभाग ने डिपो की सभी बसों को रूटों पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया है। रोडवेज डिपो में 170 बसें हैं। मगर 35 से ज्यादा गांवों में करीब 50 बसों को अभी रोड पर नहीं उतारा गया था। ऐसे में कॉलेजों में आवागमन करने वाले विद्यार्थियों की मुश्किलें बढ़ने लगी थी। लॉकडाउन के बाद मात्र 115 बसें संचालित थी। हालांकि सिरसा से पंजाब, दिल्ली व चंडीगढ़ जाने वाली रोडवेज बसों को बहाल कर दिया गया है। इन रूटों पर किमी. स्कीम की बसें दौड़ने लगी हैं।

यात्रियों की भीड़ को देखते हुए चलाई जाएंगी सभी बसें
सवारियों की कमी के कारण बसों को रूटों पर नहीं उतारा गया था, लेकिन अब यात्रियों की भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है, तो आज से सभी बसें संबंधित मार्गों पर उतार दी जाएंगी। वहीं किमी. स्कीम की बसों को दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़ मार्ग पर चलाया गया है। आरएस पूनियां, जीएम

