कार्रवाई:4 अवैध पिस्तौल और 34 कारतूसों के साथ 4 काबू

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
जिला की सीआईए पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में लगातार आपराधिक किस्म के व्यक्तियों पर शिकंजा कसते हुए खुलासे कर रही है। एक बार फिर सीआईए ने चार अवैध पिस्तौल और 34 जिंदा कारतूसों के साथ चार लोगों को कालांवाली क्षेत्र से गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने चारों को रिमांड पर लिया है और उनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।

फिलहाल पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि चारों ही आपराधिक प्रवृति के है। इसलिए इनकी दुश्मनी है। अपने बचाव में ये हथियार रखते हैं। इन पर लड़ाई झगड़े और कब्जा करने व छुड़वाने जैसे गंभीर आरोप हैं। दहशत जमाने के लिए हथियार रखते हैं। पुलिस ने उनसे पड़ताल कर रही है कि हथियार कहां से लेकर आए थे।

सीआईए सिरसा प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर नरेश कुमार ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान बलकार सिंह उर्फ जगतार, प्रगट सिंह निवासियान तख्तमल, गगनदीप सिंह उर्फ भलेरिया निवासी पीरकोट जिला बठिंडा व सिमरजीत सिंह उर्फ काला सिंह निवासी लहरी जिला बठिंडा पंजाब के रूप में हुई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस ने पकड़े गए चारों आरोपियों के कब्जा से 4 अवैध पिस्तौल व 34 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए है। उन्होंने बताया कि सीआईए सिरसा पुलिस के सहायक उप निरीक्षक अवतार सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक पुलिस टीम गश्त व चैकिंग के दौरान गांव तख्तमल क्षेत्र में मौजूद थी। उक्त चारों लोगों तलाशी लेने पर उनके कब्जा से चार अवैध पिस्तौल व 34 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए ।

