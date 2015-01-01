पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध:2 मोस्ट वांटेड 3 पिस्तौल और 12 जिंदा कारतूसों सहित काबू

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीआईए सिरसा पुलिस ने महत्वपूर्ण सुराग जुटाते हुए विभिन्न स्थानों से जानलेवा हमले के मामले में मोस्ट वांटेड दो आरोपियों को तीन अवैध पिस्तौल व 12 जिंदा कारतूस के साथ काबू किया है। सीआईए सिरसा प्रभारी साधू राम ने बताया कि मोस्ट वांटेड आरोपियों की पहचान अमनदीप सिंह उर्फ अमन उर्फ खलनायक पुत्र गुरजीत सिंह निवासी नोहरिया गेट सिरसा व राकेश उर्फ छोटू पुत्र हंसराज निवासी इंद्रपुरी मोहल्ला शिव चौक सिरसा के रूप में हुई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सीआईए की टीम ने आरोपियों को गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर तीन अवैध लोडेड पिस्तौल व 12 जिंदा कारतूस के साथ काबू किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों आरोपी 2 सितंबर को शहर सिरसा के मारुति मंदिर के समीप हुए गोलीकांड में वांछित थे। दोनों आरोपियों ने 02 सितंबर को अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर नोहरिया गेट एरिया में विशाल उर्फ विशु पुत्र राजेश निवासी नोहरिया बाजार व उसके साथियों पर गोलियां चलाई थी। जिसके संबंध में विशाल उर्फ विशु की शिकायत पर दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा शहर थाना में विभिन्न आपराधिक धाराओं के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज किया था, लेकिन दोनों आरोपी उसी दिन से फरार चल रहे थे।

उन्होंने बताया कि सहायक उप निरीक्षक अवतार सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक पुलिस टीम गश्त व चैकिंग के दौरान जेजे कॉलोनी पुलिया पर मौजूद थी। इसी दौरान सरकारी अस्पताल चौक की ओर से एक संदिग्ध रॉयल एनफील्ड बाइक पर एक नौजवान लड़का आता दिखाई दिया। सामने पुलिस को देखकर वापिस मुड़कर भागने लगा तो शक के आधार पर सीआईए टीम ने बाइक सवार युवक को कुछ ही दूरी पर काबू कर लिया। आरोपी की तलाशी लेने पर आरोपी के कब्जा से दोनों डबों में 2 अवैध पिस्तौल जिसमें एक-एक कारतूस लोड था व पैंट की जेब से 6 कारतूस बरामद हुए।

उन्होंने बताया कि सीआईए की एक अन्य टीम गश्त व चैकिंग के दौरान रानियां रोड पर मौजूद थी। इसी दौरान रानियां चुंगी की ओर से एक संदिग्ध लड़का आता दिखाई दिया। सामने पुलिस की टीम को देखकर वापिस मुड़कर खिसकने लगा तो शक के आधार पर सीआईए टीम ने उक्त युवक को कुछ ही दूरी पर काबू कर लिया। सीआईए प्रभारी ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपी अमनदीप के खिलाफ थाना शहर में मारपीट, शस्त्र अधिनियम, मादक पदार्थ अधिनियम, जानलेवा हमला व लूटपाट सहित 6 आपराधिक मामलें दर्ज है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें