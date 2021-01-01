पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:चौपटा की महापंचायत से पहले पैंतालीसा किसान यात्रा शुरू

सिरसा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चौपटा। पैंतालीसा यात्रा के दौरान बैठक करते किसान - Dainik Bhaskar
चौपटा। पैंतालीसा यात्रा के दौरान बैठक करते किसान
  • जिले के हर गांव से रोजाना दिल्ली जा रहे जत्था, पंजुआना के पास 6 फरवरी को नेशनल हाईवे किया जाएगा जाम

पैंतालीसा किसान महापंचायत को लेकर मंगलवार को डिंग के स्थानीय पुरानी अनाज मंडी स्थित पैंतालीसा किसान यात्रा का आयोजन हुआ। जिसका नेतृत्व पैंतालीसा किसान महापंचायत के अध्यक्ष अमनदीप गोदारा ने किया। उनके साथ विनोद भीढासरा,कुलदीप डिप्टी खीचड़,मनबीर शक्कर मंदोरी थे थे। जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए अमनदीप गोदारा ने कहा कि शुक्रवार 5 फरवरी को किसानों की ओर से नाथूसरी चौपटा के अनाज मंडी में किसान केसरी सम्मान का आयोजन किया जाएगा जिसमें ऐलनाबाद के पूर्व विधायक अभय सिंह चौटाला सिंह चौटाला शिरकत करेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि इस कार्यक्रम को लेकर आज गांव शेरपुरा से यह यात्रा प्रारंभ हुई है।

जो कि गांव जोधका, कुकड़थान, मोचीवाली, डिंग, गदली, नारायण खेड़ा, पीली मंदोरी, नहराणा, शक्कर मंदोरी, चाहरवाला, तथा जोगीवाला मे हुई है जोकि 3 फरवरी को कैरावाली,माखोसरानी, शाहपुरिया, तरकांवाली, रामपुरा बागड़िया, कागदाना, कुम्हारिया, खेड़ी गुसाईंना, हंजीरा, रामपुरा ढिल्लों, गिगोरानी, नाथूसरी तथा 4 फरवरी को ताजिया, साहुवाला द्वितीय, चाडीवाल, रंधावा, निरवान, रायपुरिया, गुड़िया, ढुकड़ा, जमाल, कुताना, बरासरी, रुपावास, लुदेसर व दड़बा आदि गांव के सभी किसानों को आमंत्रित किया जा रहा है।

चौटाला धरने पर पहुंच रहे आसपास के भी किसान

पूर्व उपप्रधानमंत्री ताऊ देवीलाल के गांव चौटाला में बस स्टैंड पर महापंचायत के बाद अब किसानों धरना चलाया जा रहा है। इस धरने में किसान मजदूर व्यापारी के अलावा सभी राजनीतिक दलों के समर्थक एकजुटता के साथ बैठने लगे है वहीं हरियाणा व राजस्थान सीमा पर बसे गांव के धरने में दिल्ली जाने व आने वाले किसानों का डेरा लगने लगा है।

डबवाली से दिल्ली हाईवे पर पहले टोल प्लाजा खुइयां मलकाना के बाद चौटाला गांव में धरना खासकर राजस्थान वे पश्चिमी पंजाब की ओर से आने वाले किसानों के दिल्ली आवागमन में सहयोगी साबित होगा। गांव चौटाला में धरने में आने व जाने वाले किसानों के लिए चाय पानी का भी प्रबंध किया गया है।

चौटाला गांव की महापंचायत के बाद धरने के दौरान निर्णय लिया गया कि चौटाला की करीब उन्नीस हजार रकबे व आसपास के रकबे के हर एकड़ पर पच्चास रुपए सहयोग राशि इक्कठा किया जा रहा है।

मीटिंग में हाईवे जाम का फैसला

बड़ागुढ़ा/रानियां| 6 फरवरी को किसानों की ओर से देशभर में किए जा रहे चक्का जाम के तहत मंगलवार को किसानों की एक बैठक हुई । बैठक में फैसला लिया गया कि दिल्ली में धरने पर बैठी किसान जत्थेबंदियों व संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान देशभर में 6 फरवरी को चक्का जाम किया जा रहा है।

इसी कड़ी में सिरसा जिला में किसान गांव पंजुआना के निकट नेशनल हाइवे पर चक्का करेंगे। कृषि बिल के खिलाफ रानियां खंड के किसानों ने गांव करीवाला से मोटरसाइकिल रैली निकालकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। यह रैली करीवाला, दमदमा व संतनगर होते हुए जीवननगर अनाज मंडी में आकर समापन हुआ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser