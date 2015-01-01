पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सीडीएलयू:पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार विभाग में पीएचडी वायवा के लिए परीक्षक के तौर पर सीडीएलयू पहुंचे

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मीडिया तथा बाजार शोध के क्षेत्र में रोजगार की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। शोधार्थियों को शोध समस्या का चयन समाज की मांग के अनुसार करना चाहिए। मीडिया पाठ्यक्रम पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों को समाज में हो रही विभिन्न घटनाओं पर पैनी नजर रखनी चाहिए तथा अधिक से अधिक समाचार-पत्रों व पत्रिकाओं का अध्ययन करना चाहिए। ये विचार महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय रोहतक के मानविकी संकाय के अधिष्ठाता एवं पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार विभाग के अध्यक्ष प्रोफेसर हरीश आर्य ने चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय सिरसा के पत्रकारिता व जनसंचार विभाग के शोधार्थियों को संबोधित करते हुए व्यक्त किये।

प्रोफेसर हरीश आर्य ने कहा कि शोधार्थी को विभिन्न शोध, मेथड्स का गहनता से अध्ययन करना चाहिए और उपयुक्त शोध मैथोलॉजी का प्रयोग शोध के दौरान करना चाहिए। प्रोफेसर हरीश आर्य बुधवार को चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय सिरसा के पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार विभाग में पीएचडी वायवा के लिए बतौर परीक्षक आए हुए थे। उन्होंने विभाग के शोधार्थी प्रभात कुमार का वायवा लिया और वायवा उपरांत शोधार्थी के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की।

प्रोफेसर आर्य का स्वागत चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय सिरसा के मानविकी संकाय के अधिष्ठाता प्रोफेसर पंकज शर्मा ने किया तथा धन्यवाद विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सेवा सिंह बाजवा ने किया। शोधार्थी प्रभात ने धार्मिक टेलीविजन चैनलों की उपयोगिता के बारे में ग्रामीण हरियाणा के लोगों की राय का अध्ययन अपने शोध में किया। विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सेवा सिंह बाजवा के निर्देशन में यह कार्य संपूर्ण हुआ। इससे पूर्व विभाग की शोधार्थी डॉ. रेखा रानी ने भी विज्ञापनों से संबंधित शोध कार्य डॉ. सेवा सिंह बाजवा के निर्देशन में पूरी किया था।

इसी प्रकार पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार विभाग के विधार्थी डॉ. सतीश ने हरियाणा के विश्वविद्यालय में पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए स्मार्ट फ़ोन की उपयोगिता विषय पर शोध कार्य डॉ. अमित सांगवान की निर्देशन पूरा किया था। इस प्रकार विभाग में आज तीसरा पीएचडी का वायवा था। इस अवसर पर डॉ. अमित सांगवान, डॉ. रविंद्र, रोहताश, अंकित सोनी, बलविंद्र, अतुल मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें