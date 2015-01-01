पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:आज भी बूथों पर बनाए जाएंगे फोटोयुक्त मतदाता पहचान पत्र

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • मंडलायुक्त चंद्रशेखर ने किया बूथों का निरीक्षण, मौके पर मौजूद बीएलओ को दिए जरूरी दिशा निर्देश

हिसार मंडलायुक्त एवं मतदाता रोल ऑब्जर्वर चंद्रशेखर ने शनिवार को जिला के गांव पतलीडाबर, भावदीन, मोरीवाला, भंभूर व खैरपुर के बूथ पर पहुंच कर विशेष अभियान के तहत बनाए जा रहे नए फोटोयुक्त मतदाता पहचान पत्रों के कार्य का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने बीएलओ को दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए। इस अवसर पर उनके साथ नगराधीश संदीप कुमार, तहसीलदार चुनाव हनुमान दास, तहसीलदार सिरसा श्री निवास, कानूनगो सतपाल सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

निर्वाचन आयोग के दिशा निर्देशानुसार जिला में विशेष अभियान के तहत मतदान केंद्रों पर कैंप लगा कर 13 दिसंबर रविवार को भी मतदाता पहचान पत्र बनाए जाएंगे।निरीक्षण के दौरान मंडलायुक्त ने सभी बीएलओ को निर्देश दिए कि अपने-अपने बूथों पर ईमानदारी व कर्तव्य निष्ठा से ड्यूटी की पालना करें और पात्र व्यक्तियों को मतदाता पहचान पत्र बनाने के लिए प्रेरित करें। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाता पहचान पत्र बनवाने के लिए लोगों को अधिक से अधिक जागरुक किया जाए, इसके लिए गांवों में मुनादी व प्रचार के माध्यम से लोगों को संदेश दिया जाए।

15 दिसंबर तक चलेगा अभियान

मंडलायुक्त ने कहा कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार एक जनवरी 2021 को आधार तिथि मानकर 15 दिसंबर तक संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण का कार्य चलेगा। इसी कड़ी में 12 व 13 दिसंबर रविवार को जिला के सभी मतदान केंद्राें र बीएलओ द्वारा विशेष कैंप लगा कर पात्र व्यक्तियों के वोट बनाए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाता सूचियों के इस अभियान के अन्तर्गत मतदाता सूची शुद्ध व त्रुटिरहित तैयार करने के लिए निरंतर स्तत प्रयास जारी है।

सभी बूथों पर बीएलओ 4 बजे तक रहकर बनाएंगे नए वोट

शनिवार को सभी शहर और गांवों के बूथों पर बीएलओ ने वोट बनाने और संशोधन के आवेदन स्वीकार किए। उपमंडल में सबसे ज्यादा बूथ वाले गांव चौटाला के पंचायत भवन में सभी बूथों के बीएलओ द्वारा वोट संशोधन व वोट बनाने की प्रक्रिया चलाई गई। वही शहर व गांवों के बूथ पर बीएलओ मौजूद नहीं मिलने से लोगों को परेशानी का भी सामना करना पड़ा।गांव चौटाला की बीएलओ अध्यापक भजनलाल, अध्यापक राजेन्द्र कुमार, अध्यापक ताराचन्द, वंदना, इंदुबाला, सुनीता ने कि बताया बूथ नं 132 से 143 बूथ के वोटों में संशोधन किया गया ।

बूथ नं 132 में 1046 वोट है जिसमें 4 वोट और आवेदन आए हैं जबकि बूथ 133 में 1005 वोट में एक, 134 में 1105 वोट में जीरो, 135 में 881 वोट में एक, 136 में 704 वोट में जीरो, 137 में 709 वोट में जीरो, 138 में 783 वोट में दो, 139 में 755 वोट में एक, 140 में 1009 वोट में दो, 141 में 815 वोट में छः, 142 में 892 वोट में आठ, 143 में 958 वोट में एक, 144 बूथ में 676 वोट में जीरो वोटों में संशोधन व नए वोट बनाने के आवेदन मिले हैं।

