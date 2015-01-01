पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:पंजाब जाने वाले रास्तों पर पुलिस और कृषि विभाग की टीमें तैनात, आज से एक किसान को 15 बैग ही मिलेंगे

सिरसा44 मिनट पहले
सदर सिरसा। पंजाब जाने वाले रास्तों पर यूरिया की कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए की गई नाकाबंदी।
  • पंजाब में यूरिया की किल्लत, सीमावर्ती इलाकों में बढ़ी कालाबाजारी, प्रशासन अलर्ट

पंजाब में रेल सेवाएं बाधित होने कारण इन दिनाें यूरिया की किल्लत चल रही है। जिसके चलते सीमावर्ती जिले सिरसा में यूरिया कालाबाजारी बढ़ गई, जिसको रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन पूरी तरह अलर्ट हो गया है। पुलिस और कृषि विभाग ने पंजाब जाने वाले रास्तों पर पहरा बैठा दिया है। पुलिस की नाकाबंदी के साथ साथ कृषि विभाग की टीम भी तैनात कर दी गई है। वाहनों की चेकिंग करके पंजाब भेजा जा रहा है।

इसके अलावा यूरिया खाद के सेंटरों पर भी टीम अपनी देखरेख में खाद वितरित कर रही है। इसके अलावा जिला कृषि विभाग ने कुछ समय के लिए यूरिया खाद देने की मात्रा निर्धारित कर दी है। अब एक किसान को एक बार में केवल 10 से 15 बैग ही खाद दी जाएगी। इसके लिए बकायदा आधार कार्ड देखा जाएगा। मशीन पर अंगूठा भी लगवाया जाएगा। उसके बाद ही खाद किसान को मिलेगी। जिला अधिकारी ने बताया कि यूरिया खाद की मात्रा निर्धारित करने का कारण केवल कालाबाजारी रोकना है।

इन रास्तों पर नाकाबंदी

सिरसा से पंजाब जाने वाले रास्ते मुसाहिबवाला के पास सदर थाना पुलिस ने नाका लगा रखा है। इसके अलावा रोड़ी थाना के पास सुरतिया नाका, रोड़ी नाका, कालांवाली में नौरंग नाका, तख्तमल नाका, पन्नीवाला मोरिकां, देसूमलकाना, मलोट रोड़, कालांवाली, डबवाली में बठिंडा रोड़ पर नाकाबंदी की हुई है। पुलिस गहनता से चैकिंग कर रही है।

यदि कोई भी किसान या डीलर कालाबाजारी की गतिविधि में शामिल पाया गया तो होगी कार्रवाई

कृषि एवं किसान कल्याण विभाग हरियाणा के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव के दिशा-निर्देशानुसार जिला सिरसा में डीसी प्रदीप कुमार की ओर से यूरिया व डीएपी उर्वरकों की ब्लैक मार्किटिंग, चोरी, दैनिक उपलब्धता व खपत, खरीददारों की ओर से बड़ी/एकाधिक खरीद पर नजर रखने के लिए जिला, उपमंडल व ब्लाक स्तर पर अधिकारियों की कमेटियों का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें एडीसी , डीएसपी (हैड क्वार्टर) व डीडीए सिरसा को शामिल किया गया है। यदि कोई भी किसान या डीलर कालाबाजारी की गतिविधि में लिप्त पाया गया तो उसके विरूद्ध फर्टिलाइजर मूवमेंट आर्डर, 1973 के अनुसार कार्यवाही अमल में लाई जाएगी।

काला बाजारी रोकने की कवायद में अब पैक्स प्रबंधन भी सख्त

यूरिया खाद की काला बाजारी रोकने के लिए सोसाइटियों को नियमों की पालना करने बारे हिदायत दी गई है। सेंट्रल को-अापरेटिव लिमिटेड बैंक महाप्रबंधक की ओर सभी पैक्स संचालकों को पत्र जारी कर उन्हीं किसानों को खाद देने की हिदायत दी गई है, जो किसान पैक्स से जुड़े हुए हैं। पैक्स में जमा किसान की जमीन संबंधित जानकारी के अनुसार किसान को एक बार के लिए ही खाद दी जाएगी।

तीन अधिकारियों की कमेटी गठित की

डीसी साहब ने तीन अधिकारियों की कमेटी बना दी है। इसके अलावा नाकाबंदी कर दी गई है। वहीं एक किसान को कुछ दिन के लिए 10 से 15 बैग यूरिया देने के आदेश दिए हैं। यह प्रतिबंध अस्थाई समय के लिए है। जल्द ही स्थिति ठीक हो जाएगी। जिला में यूरिया की कोई कमी नहीं है। -बाबूलाल, डीडीए सिरसा

