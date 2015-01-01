पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मॉग:दिवाली पर बढ़ा प्रदूषण का खतरा, फिर से एक्यूआई 442 पर पहुंचा आतिशबाजी नहीं रुकी तो जोखिम स्तर पर पहुंचेगा प्रदूषण का स्तर

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 गांवों में पराली जलाने वालों पर टीमों की नजर, 172 किसानों पर लग चुका 4 लाख 35 हजार का जुर्माना
  • धुएं से आखों में जलन और सांस के रोगियों को हो रही परेशानी

जिला प्रशासन पराली जलाने के मामले में सख्त है। जिन 25 गांव में पराली जलाने के सबसे ज्यादा मामले आते थे उनमें विभागीय टीमें नजर रखे हुए हैं। लेकिन इसके बावजूद जिला में सेटेलाइट से आग की 428 लोकेशन आई हैं, जिसमें 205 जगह पराली जलाना पाया गया है, जबकि 220 जगह की लोकेशन फेक मिलीं हैं। पराली जलाने वाले 172 किसानों के चालान किए गए हैं। जिन्हें 4 लाख 35 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया है। आसमान में छाए धुंए (स्मॉग) से जिला की हवा खतरनाक हो गई है।

शुक्रवार को एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (एक्यूआई) पीएम 2.5 का स्तर 442 तक पहुंचा। जिसका कारण पंजाब के सरदूलगढ़ साइड किसानों की ओर से धान के अवशेष (पराली) जलाना बताया जाता है। जिससे हवा के रूख से धुएं का असर जिला में पहुंचता है। लेकिन आज दीपावली पर जिला में पटाखे जलाए जाएंगे, जिससे प्रदूषण का स्तर ज्यादा बढ़ने वाला है।

उधर इसी की आड़ में ज्यादातर किसान खेतों में पराली को आग लगाएंगे। आसमान में छाए धुएं से आखों में जलन और सांस के रोगियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों की माने, तो किसान जागरूक होने लगे हैं, पराली में आग लगाने की बजाय फसल अवशेष प्रबंधन अपनाने की ओर अग्रसर हैं।

