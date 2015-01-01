पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे के खात्मे को लेकर अभियान:सामाजिक भागीदारी से ही नशे व कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलाव पर रोक संभव : डीसी

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
गीतों व भजनों के माध्यम से बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण पर रोक लगाने में सहयोग करने व नशा स्वयं न करने के लिए प्रेरित करते कलाकार।

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से नशा के खात्मा के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस दौरान आमजन को संक्रमण से बचाव की भी जानकारी दी जा रही है। डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने आमजन को जागरूक करते हुए कहा कि हम सब सभ्य समाज का हिस्सा हैं, इसलिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की अपने परिवार के साथ-साथ समाज के लिए भी जिम्मेवारी बनती है कि नशे जैसी अन्य सामाजिक बुराइयों को खत्म करने के लिए अपना हर संभव योगदान दें। उन्होंने कहा कि आज समाज के सामने अनेक बड़ी समस्याएं हैं जिन्हें हम सबकी एकजुटता से ही खत्म किया जा सकता है।

डीसी ने कहा कि नशा मुक्ति अभियान के तहत जिला में नशा रोकने के लिए विभिन्न विभागों, सामाजिक व धार्मिक संस्थाओं तथा युवा क्लबों द्वारा बढ़चढ़ कर जागरुकता कार्यक्रम चलाए जा रहे हैं। इन सभी प्रयासों की सफलता सभी की एकजुटता से ही संभव है। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासन द्वारा स्थानीय नागरिक अस्पताल सिरसा व कालांवाली में नशा मुक्ति केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

जहां पर नशे से पीडि़त लोगों का निशुल्क इलाज व काउंसलिंग द्वारा नशा छुड़वाया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति नशे की दलदल में फंस गया है, तो उसे नशा छुड़वाने के लिए प्रेरित करें तथा उसे इलाज के लिए जागरूक करें। इसके अलावा जो भी व्यक्ति नशा की बिक्री करता है, उसकी सूचना जिला व पुलिस प्रशासन को दें, संबंधित व्यक्ति के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मास्क का इस्तेमाल कर संक्रमण से बचाव करें

डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने कहा कि आज कोरोना संक्रमण का फैलाव हो या बढ़ता हुआ नशा, दोनों इस समय हमारे लिए बड़ी चुनौतियां हैं। अगर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति नशा व कोरोना के प्रति जागरुक व सजग रह कर नियमों की पालना करता है तो इन चुनौतियों से निपटा जा सकता है। अब सरकार द्वारा लगभग सभी आर्थिक गतिविधियों को शुरु किया जा चुका है। ऐसे में कोविड-19 की हिदायतों की पालना करके कोरोना संक्रमण से बचा जा सकता है और इसके फैलाव पर काबू पाया जा सकता है। आमजन घर से बाहर निकलते समय मास्क व सामाजिक दूरी की पालना करें तथा लगातार स्वयं व अपने आसपास की स्वच्छता का ध्यान रखे तो कोरोना संक्रमण रोका जा सकता है।

कलाकारों ने भी किया जागरूक

जिला सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क विभाग की भजन पार्टियों व सिनेमा यूनिट गांव-गांव पहुंच कर लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव व नशे के दुष्परिणामों के बारे में जागरुक किया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में जुगती राम एंड पार्टी ने जिला के गांव झिड़ी व ढाबां में ग्रामीणों को गीतों व भजनों के माध्यम से बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण पर रोक लगाने में सहयोग करने व नशा स्वयं न करने तथा दूसरों को भी न करने देने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

