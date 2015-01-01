पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Hisar
  • Sirsa
  • Quality Down Tell Ellenabad CCI Center In The Price Of Softness At The Rate Of Rs 60 Per Quintal, Sangharsh Samiti Warns Of Agitation

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोष:क्वालिटी डाउन बता ऐलनाबाद सीसीआई सेंटर में नरमा के भाव में 60 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की चपत, संघर्ष समिति ने दी आंदोलन की चेतावनी

सिरसा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला में सीसीआई की ओर से चार कॉटन खरीद केंद्र स्थापित हैं, जिसमें सिरसा, डबवाली व कालांवाली में किसानों से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) 5725 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल नरमा खरीद जारी है। जबकि ऐलनाबाद खरीद केंद्र में 10 दिनों से भाव में 60 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की कटौती की गई है। नरमा क्वालिटी डाउन बताकर लगाई जा रही चपत से किसानों में सरकार के प्रति रोष है।

उधर अखिल भारतीय स्वामी नाथन संघर्ष समिति ने इसके विरोध में ऐलनाबाद मंडी में तालाबंदी कर आंदोलन का रास्ता अख्तियार कर लिया है। समिति के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विकल पचार ने कहा कि सरकार एक देश एक मंडी की बात किसानों से कहती है, लेकिन यहां सरकार एक जिला के चार सरकारी खरीद केंद्रों में किसानों को फसल का एक भाव तक दिलाने में असमर्थ है। पचार ने कहा कि सरकार से पारित कृषि अध्यादेशों का असर दिखने लगा है।

जिला के नरमा उत्पादक किसानों से सीसीआई ने 9 लाख 53 हजार 976 क्विंटल नरमा खरीद लिया है, जबकि प्राइवेट खरीद का आंकड़ा 1 लाख 38 हजार 457 तक पहुंचा है। मार्केट भाव कम होने से ज्यादातर किसानों ने सरकारी खरीद का लाभ उठाया है। लेकिन 11 दिनों से ऐलनाबाद सीसीआई केंद्र ने सरकारी भाव में 60 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल कटौती कर दी है। जबकि सिरसा, डबवाली व कालांवाली में पूरा दाम किसानों को मिलता है। ऐसे में एक जिला के खरीद केंद्रों में अलग भाव से किसानों में सरकार व सीसीआई केंद्र के प्रति रोष है।

अखिल भारतीय स्वामी नाथन संघर्ष समिति के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष विकल पचार ने कहा कि सीसीआई खरीद केंद्र ऐलनाबाद की ओर से किसानों को सरकारी भाव में 60 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की चपत लगाना सरासर गलत है। एक जिला में अलग- अलग सरकारी भाव से सरकार का असली चेहरा उजागर हो गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार तीन कृषि कानूनों में एक देश एक मंडी की बात कहती है। लेकिन यहां एक जिला के चार सरकारी खरीद केंद्रों में किसानों को एक भाव नहीं दिया जा रहा है। ऐसे में किसानों से अन्याय है और इसके विरोध में ऐलनाबाद मंडी की तालाबंदी कर प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। कपास के दाम में कटौती दूसरे खरीद केंद्रों में लागू की गई, तो इसका भी पूर जोर विरोध होगा। इसलिए आगामी दो दिनों में भाव में कटौती का फैसला वापस लिया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें