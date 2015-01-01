पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉम्पिटिशन:राजेंद्र ने भाषण प्रतियोगिता में भारत में पाया दूसरा स्थान

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
राजकीय नेशनल महाविद्यालय सिरसा के छात्र राजेन्द्र ढूकड़ा ने जनता विद्या मंदिर गणपत राय कॉलेज चरखी दादरी( हरियाणा) के द्वारा आयोजित नेशनल लेवल के भाषण प्रतियोगिता के अंदर दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। इस मौके पर जीएनसी सिरसा के प्राचार्य रामकुमार जांगड़ा ने कहा राजेंद्र ढूकड़ा ने हमेशा ही प्रेरणा का कार्य किया है ।

विभागाध्यक्ष वर्षा चौधरी ने कहा राजेंद्र ढूकड़ा हर क्षेत्र में अपना, गांव, परिवार तथा महाविद्यालय का अनेकों बार नाम ऊंचा करता रहा है हमें बहुत गर्व है। राजेन्द्र ढूकड़ा ने कहा की इस प्रतियोगिता का विषय “संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ में भारत को स्थाई सदस्य बनाने का दावा” के ऊपर विचार रखे जिसमें उन्हें भारत में दूसरा स्थान मिला है। राजेंद्र ढूकड़ा ने कहा इस प्रतियोगिता में भारत के अनेकों कॉलेजों, यूनिवर्सिटी से बच्चों ने भाग लिया था ।

इसके अंदर उन्होंने दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया इसके अंदर 5 मिनट बोलने का समय था जो कि ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता हुई उन्होंने कहा कि यह उनके गुरुजनों का से मिली शिक्षा एवं पारिवारिक सदस्यों से मिली प्रेरणा के बलबूते ही वो पाया है और इसके लिए उन्होंने सभी महाविद्यालय प्रशासन का आभार जताया।

5 माह में 3 इंटरव्यू और 24 प्रश्नों से गुजरकर केबीसी के हॉटसीट तक पहुंचा पुलकित

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति की हॉट सीट तक पहुंचने वालों में सिरसा के युवा पुलकित सिंगल ने अपना नाम दर्ज करवा लिया है। राष्ट्रपति से पुरस्कृत गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट सिरसा के पुलकित ने पांच महीने के दौरान तीन बार इंटरव्यू को क्रेक करते हुए कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के 24 कठिन सवालों का सटिक जवाब देते हुए फास्टेज फिंगर कंटेस्ट तक में जगह बनाई और इसमें भी अपनी स्पीड और दिमाग का प्रदर्शन करते हुए हॉट सीट तक जा पहुंचा। पुलकित सिंगल ने कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में भाग लेकर 1.60 लाख रुपये जीते।

शहर के बेगू रोड स्थित कीर्तिनगर निवासी 23 वर्षीय पुलकित सिंगल शुरू से ही टॉपर में शामिल रहे हैं। आईआईटी रूड़की में पढ़ाई के दौरान गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट होने पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से सम्मानित हो चुके पुलकित बचपन से ही कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के दर्शक रहे हैं और इसमें भाग लेने की इच्छा थी। चार्टड अकाउंटेंट अशोक सिंगल के पुत्र पुलकित ने बताया कि उन्होंने मई-जून में कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जाने का प्लान बनाया।

