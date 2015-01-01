पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:पहली बार रिकाॅर्ड मतदान, दो बार प्रधान रह चुके एडवोकेट जीपीएस किंगरा तीसरी बार जीते, आदित्य राठौड़ बने उपप्रधान

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
सिरसा। बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में जीत हासिल करने वाले प्रधान जीपीएस किंगरे व सचिव सौरभ नागपाल।

जिला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव शुक्रवार को शांतिपूर्वक हो गए। कोरोना काल के दौरान हुए चुनाव में भी एडवोकेट मतदाताओं का जोश देखते हुए बन रहा था। कोरोना की विशेष हिदायतों का पालन करते हुए अधिवक्ताओं ने इस बार रिकाॅर्ड मतदान करके इतिहास बना दिया। चुनाव अधिकारी आशिष सिंगला के मुताबिक इस बार चुनाव में 90 प्रतिशत से अधिक वोट डाले गए हैं। जो अपने आप में एक ऐतिहासिक आंकड़ा हैं।

इससे पहले अब तक 80 से 85 प्रतिशत ही मतदान रहा है। इस बार रिकार्ड टूट गया है। चुनाव में दो बार पहले प्रधान रह चुके एडवोकेट जीपीएस किंगरा तीसरी बार प्रधान चुने गए हैं। वहीं आदित्य राठौड़ उपप्रधान बने हैं। जबकि सचिव पद के लिए सौरभ नागपाल मनोनीत हुए हैं। संयुक्त सचिव एडवोकेट किरण कंबोज चुनी गई है।

वोटिंग सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू हो गई थी। वोटिंग का समय शाम साढ़े 4 बजे तक बिना ब्रेक के रखा गया था। सुबह मतदान धीमा रहा। वहीं दोपहर बाद जोश पकड़ गया। इस बार कोरोना से बचने के लिए स्पेशल गाइड लाइन जारी की गई थी। जिला बार के 1043 सदस्यों में से 948 सदस्यों ने अपना वोट डाला। यहां बता दें कि बार चुनावों को कोरोना की वजह से टाल दिया गया था।

दो वोट से प्रधान बने किंगरा

वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता जीपीएस किंगरा तीसरी बार जिला बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान चुने गए हैं। अब तक तीन बार चुनाव लड़े हैं। जिसमें से तीनों बार विजेता बन चुके हैं। इस बार उनका तीन प्रत्याशियों के साथ मुकाबला था। किंगरा को 257 वोट प्राप्त हुए जबकि उनके विरोधी उम्मीदवार गणेश सेठी को उनसे दो वोट कम 255 वोट मिले। जिस कारण किंगरा केवल दो वोट के अंतर से जीतकर तीसरी बार प्रधान बन गए हैं। बीच में दो साल किंगरा ने चुनाव लड़ा नहीं था।

टेंपरेचर चेक करने के बाद डाले वोट

स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा तय मानकों के अनुसार ही मतदान में वकीलों ने हिस्सा लिया। चुनाव को सुचारू रूप से संचालित करने के लिए एक रिटर्निग अधिकारी और तीन सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी भी बनाए गए थे। इसलिए मतदाताओं ने कोराना की गाइडलाइन अनुसार हाथ में गलव्ज डालकर वोट डाले। वहीं वोट करने से पहले वोटर का टेंपरेचर चैक किया गया। इसके अलावा जो एडवोकेट संक्रमित थे।। उन्हें भी वोट डालने का अधिकार दिया गया।

