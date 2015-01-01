पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिरसा:सिरसा में बंद पड़ी रजिस्ट्री प्रक्रिया शुरू हो : जस्सा

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
इंडियन नेशनल लोकदल की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी के सदस्य जसवीर सिंह जस्सा ने शासन प्रशासन से सिरसा जिला में बंद पड़ी रजिस्ट्रियां खोलने की मांग की है ताकि लोग अपना भूमि संबंधी कारोबार आरंभ कर सकें। मंगलवार कोजसवीर सिंह जस्सा ने कहा कि कुछ समय पहले तक रजिस्ट्रियों में घोटालों की शिकायतों के चलते राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेशभर में रजिस्ट्रियां बंद कर दी थी।

​​​ लेकिन बाद में प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में रजिस्ट्रियां खोल दी गई लेकिन सिरसा में अभी तक रजिस्ट्रियां नहीं खोली गई हैं जिससे सिरसावासी अपनी प्रोपर्टी बेचने एवं खरीदने की स्थितियों से वंचित हैं और इससे वे काफी परेशान हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि सिरसा में इस प्रकार के किसी घोटाले की स्थिति है तो प्रशासन उसकी जांच करवाकर स्थितियां सामान्य करे मगर रजिस्ट्रियां बंद करने के निर्णय से लोगों को खासी दिक्कतों से दोचार होना पड़ रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति भी पूरी तरह से चरमराई हुई है जिससे वर्तमान सरकार हर मोर्चे पर विफल साबित नजर आती है। इनेलो नेता जस्सा ने शासन प्रशासन से जिला सिरसा में अविलंब रजिस्ट्रियां आरंभ करने की मांग की है ताकि लोग भूमि खरीद व बेच संबंधी कारोबार कर सकें और सरकार को राजस्व की प्राप्ति हो।

