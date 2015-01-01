पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आक्रोश:हटाए गए ग्रुप डी के कर्मचारियों ने किया प्रदर्शन, सौंपा ज्ञापन

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा खेल कोटे के तहत भर्ती किए गए ग्रुप डी के 1518 कर्मचारियों को कोर्ट के आदेश पर हटाने के रोष स्वरूप हटाए गए कर्मचारियों ने शुक्रवार को प्रदर्शन किया तथा उपायुक्त को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। हटाए गए कर्मचारी टाउन पार्क में एकत्र हुए। कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि उन्हें खेल कोटे के तहत ग्रुप डी में भर्ती किया गया था और उन्होंने 20-22 माह तक अपनी सेवा भी दी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार इस भर्ती को लेकर प्रचार कर रही थी कि उसने युवाओं को रोजगार दिया है, लेकिन अब सरकार ने ही उनके रोजगार व भविष्य पर तलवार लटका दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी भर्ती 1993 की खेल नीति के तहत हुई थी और अब सरकार ने नई खेल नीति उन पर लागू कर दी है जिससे उनका रोजगार चला गया है। सरकार ने हमें नौकरी पर लगाया था वही सरकार कोर्ट में चली गई।

आयु सीमा में छूट देना स्वागत योग्य कदम: अमित सिहाग

विधायक अमित सिहाग ने मुख्यमंत्री हरियाणा द्वारा पुलिस भर्ती में आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े वर्ग को आयु सीमा में पांच साल की छूट देने की घोषणा का स्वागत करते हुए इसे ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे साथियों की जीत बताया है। विधायक ईडब्ल्यूएस को आयु सीमा में छूट दिलवाने के लिए वो लगातार प्रयासरत रहे हैं।

विधायक ने बताया कि विधायक बनने के बाद इसके लिए बनी संघर्ष कमेटी के सदस्यों ने उनके साथ संपर्क कर इस मांग की हरियाणा में पैरवी करने का निवदेन किया था और उसके बाद उन्होंने इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री से मुलाकात कर इस मांग को तथ्यों के साथ, उनके समक्ष रख पूरा करने की मांग की थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें