  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Hisar
  Sirsa
  • Round Of Meetings Held In Villages In Morning, Farmers In Batches Left For Delhi, Proclaimed To Hold Dharna At Chaupala Mahapanchayat From Today

किसानों का आंदोलन तेज:सुबह गांवों में चला बैठकों का दौर, जत्थों में किसान दिल्ली रवाना, इधर चौटाला की महापंचायत में आज से लगातार धरने का ऐलान

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के दोनों टोल पर बढ़ी तादाद, किसान बोले- जब तक कृषि बिल वापस नहीं होते तब तक जारी रहेगा धरना

दिल्ली हिंसा के बाद किसान आंदोलन पर की जा रही सख्ती का परिणाम सरकार पर उल्टा पड़ना शुरू हो गया है। किसान अब पहले के मुकाबले और अधिक तेजी से आंदोलन में भाग लेने की तैयारियां करने जुट गए हैं। गाजीपुर बार्डर से राकेश टिकैत रोने का वीडियो वायरल होने के दूसरे दिन सिरसा जिला में भी गांव गांव में किसानों ने मीटिंग करनी शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि सिरसा जिला में भी किसानों के तीन धरने चल रहे हैं, फिर भी किसान दिल्ली बार्डर पर जाने की योजना तैयार कर रहे हैं।

शुक्रवार को करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक गांव में किसानों की मीटिंग होने की रिपोर्ट गुप्तचर विभाग ने सरकार को भेजी है। जो दिल्ली जाने के लिए प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं। जिसमें गुडियाखेड़ा, अरनियांवाली, धोतड़, सुल्तान पुरिया सहित अन्य गांव शामिल है। किसानों मीटिंग में फैसला लिया है कि जब तक तीन कृषि बिल वापस नहीं होते तब तक वे दिल्ली में ही डटे रहेंगे।

गांव गुडियाखेड़ा के सरपंच प्रतिनिधि भरत सिंह बिरड़ा ने बताया कि दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान हिंसा होने के कारण किसान आंदोलन कमजोर न हो इसके लिए गांव में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया आंदोलनकारी किसानों का उत्साह बढाने के लिए शनिवार को 50 हजार रुपये, तीन ट्रैक्टरों के साथ 50 किसान दिल्ली में प्रस्तावित किसान आंदोलन में भाग लेने के लिए रवाना होंगें।

वहीं तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने की मांग करते हुए दोलत राम बिरड़ा ने कहा कि गांव से लगभग 50 किसान दिल्ली में प्रस्तावित किसान आंदोलन में भाग लेंगे और जब तक सरकार तीनों कृषि काले कानून वापस नहीं लेगी तब तक गांव वापस नहीं लौटेंगे। ग्रामीणों ने किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करते हुए प्रण लिया कि जब तक बिल वापसी नहीं होंगे तब तक अरनियावाली से सभी साथी दिल्ली डटे रहेंगे।

खास बात यह भी रही कि इस दौरान गांव से किसानों का एक जत्था दिल्ली की ओर रवाना हुआ। ग्राम वासियों ने बताया कि सरकार बल प्रयोग करके किसानों को वहां से हटाने का प्रयास कर रही है जोकि किसानों के साथ अन्याय है। उन्होंने सरकार को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि पूरे ग्राम वासी पूर्ण रूप से राकेश टिकैत के साथ हैं, अगर सरकार उनके साथ जोर जबरदस्ती करती है तो इसके गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने होंगे।

धरना हटाए जाने की सूचना के बाद हजारों किसान एकजुट

एनएचएआई की ओर से टोल शुरू करवाने के लिए लिखे गए पत्र के बाद जिला प्रशासन अलर्ट हो गया है। दोनों टोल प्लाजा पर आए दिन पुलिस फोर्स बढ़ाने का सिलसिला जारी है। इधर धरना हटाए जाने की सूचना के बाद हजारों किसान एकजुट हो गए हैं। किसानों की संख्या पहले के मुकाबले दर्जनों गुना बढ़ गई है।

ट्रैक्टरों व अन्य वाहनों पर सवार होकर किसान टोल पर पहुंच रहे हैं। जिसके कारण प्रशासन को भी सुरक्षा बढ़ानी पड़ी है। ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट नियुक्त किए गए हैं। वहीं एसडीएम, डीएसपी और एसएचओ सहित बीडीपीओ और नायब तहसीलदार अपने अपने अधिकार क्षेत्र में आने वाले टोल पर तैनात हैं। फिलहाल धरना शांतिपूवर्क चल रहा है। लेकिन किसानों ने जिला प्रशासन को चेतावनी दे रखी है।

टोल पर्ची मुक्त रहेगा

स्वर्ण सिंह विर्क किसान मोर्चा के नेता कामरेड स्वर्ण सिंह विर्क ने कहा कि किसान मोर्चा के बैनर तले टोल पर्ची मुक्त रहेगा और तीन काले कानून के खिलाफ संघर्ष जारी रहेगा। किसानों का आंदोलन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ जारी रहेगा। किसान नेता डॉ. सुखदेव सिंह जम्मु, रामचंद्र, सुरजीत भावदीन, अमन ढाका, हरविंद्र थिंद ने जिला प्रशासन को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि वे किसी भी सूरत में पीछे नहीं हटेंगे।

