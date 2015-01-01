पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीडीएलयू में ग्रामीण पत्रकारिता विषय पर वेबिनार:ग्रामीण विकास और कृषि पत्रकारिता एक दूसरे के पूरक: प्रो. वालिया

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
ग्रामीण पत्रकारिता विषय पर वेबिनार को संबोधित करते मुख्य वक्तागण।

भारत एक ग्रामीण प्रधान राष्ट्र है और यहां पर विभिन्न धर्मों व समुदायों के लोग रहते हैं। यहां पर विभिन्न संस्कृतियों के होते हुए भी विविधता में एकता है। संचार तकनीक ने राष्ट्र विकास में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। पिछले कुछ दशक से गांवों में शिक्षा का प्रचार तथा संचार के तकनीकी माध्यमों की पहुंच बहुत तेजी से हुई है। जिसके फलस्वरूप ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अज्ञानता, कुरीतियां तथा पिछड़ापन दूर हुआ है।

उक्त विचार पंजाबी विश्वविद्यालय पटियाला के सेवानिवृत्त प्रोफेसर हरजिंद्र वालिया ने चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय सिरसा के पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार विभाग द्वारा ग्रामीण पत्रकारिता विषय पर आयोजित ऑनलाइन नेशनल वेबिनार के उद्घाटन सत्र में बतौर मुख्य वक्ता के बोलते हुए व्यक्त किये। इस वेबिनार के लिये देश भर से 200 से अधिक प्रतिभागियों ने पंजीकरण किया। प्रोफेसर वालिया ने कहा की विभिन्न जनसंचार माध्यम गांवों तथा शहरों के विकास में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा करते हैं।

उन्होंने ग्रामीण विकास तथा कृषि पत्रकारिता को एक दूसरे का पूरक बताया। प्रोफेसर वालिया ने कहा कि सोशल मीडिया ने नागरिक पत्रकारिता को बढ़ावा दिया है और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की समस्याओं को प्रभावी ढंग से उठाने का कार्य किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पत्रकारिता के विद्यार्थियों को विभिन्न जन माध्यमों का विषय वस्तु विश्लेषण करना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि ग्रामीण पत्रकारिता के क्षेत्र में कार्य करने वाले लोगों को मेहनत अधिक करनी पड़ती है।

जिस वजह से ग्रामीण पत्रकारिता के क्षेत्र में अच्छी लेखनी व लेखकों का टोटा है। विभाग के अध्यक्ष एवं वेबिनार के संयोजक डॉ. सेवा सिंह बाजवा ने वेबिनार में जुड़े मुख्य वक्ताओं व प्रतिभागियों का स्वागत किया और ग्रामीण पत्रकारिता की परिभाषा, आवश्यकता तथा उपयोगिता बारे विस्तारपूर्वक बताया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन विभाग के प्राध्यापक डॉ. अमित सांगवान द्वारा किया गया और वक्ताओं का धन्यवाद डॉ. रविंद्र द्वारा किया गया।

