कोरोना का संकट बरकरार:जिले में सीरो सर्वे का दूसरा चरण भी पूरा, 7.5 प्रतिशत लोगों में मिली एंटी बॉडी

सिरसा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आम जनता में कोरोना संक्रमण का पता लगाने के लिए किए गए सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है। इसका परिणाम 7.5 प्रतिशत मिला है यानी कुल आबादी का 8 प्रतिशत। अभी भी 92 प्रतिशत आबादी ऐसी है जो कोरोना से बची हुई है। लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग का मानना है कि 92 प्रतिशत आबादी अभी भी खतरे में है और उन्हें कोरोना से बचने के लिए पहले से ज्यादा ध्यान रखना होगा।

एक बार कोरोना संक्रमण शरीर से गुजरने के बाद कुछ समय के लिए शरीर सुरक्षित हो जाता है। सर्दियां बढ़ने के साथ-साथ संक्रमण बढ़ेगा क्योंकि सामान्य वायरल और कोरोना में अंतर करना भी मुश्किल हो जाएगा। अब एक बार फिर केस बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। मंगलवार को 76 केस नये सामने आए हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 19, 20 और 21 अक्टूबर को सीरो सर्वे करवाया गया। इस दौरान 750 सैंपल लेकर जांच करवाई गई और एंटीबॉडी चैक की गई। इसमें खुलासा हुआ है कि जिला की 7.5 प्रतिशत आबादी में एंटीबॉडी है यानी इतने लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण होकर गुजर चुका है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का मानना है कि यदि ये आंकड़ा बढ़ता तो अच्छा रहता क्योंकि अब 92 प्रतिशत आबादी ऐसी है जो कोरोना से बची है। यानी उन्हें कोरोना से खतरा बरकरार है। इसलिए पहले से ज्यादा सतर्क होकर रहना होगा। पिछले बार अगस्त माह में सीरो सर्वे करवाया गया था।

मेडिकल थ्योरी: 85%संक्रमित अपने आप हो रहे ठीक

मेडिकल थ्योरी कहती है कि काेरोना संक्रमितों में से 85 प्रतिशत मरीज अपने आप ठीक हो रहे हैं और उनमें किसी तरह के लक्षण भी नजर नहीं आ रहे। 15 प्रतिशत मरीज ऐसे हैं जो बुजुर्ग हैं या अन्य बीमारियों से भी ग्रसित हैं। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि इन्हीं 15 प्रतिशत संक्रमितों का खास ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने बताया कि इनमें से 5 प्रतिशत ऐसे संक्रमित हैं जिन्हें वेंटीलेटर की जरूरत पड़ती है।

मंगलवार को यहां नए संक्रमित मिले, 46 को मिली छुट्‌टी

एक बार फिर कोरोना के केस बढ़ने शुरू हो गए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों का मानना है कि सर्दी का सीजन शुरू होने के बाद संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है। इसलिए सावधानी जरूरी है। मंगलवार को 76 नये संक्रमित मिले हैं, जिसमें सिरसा सिटी से 40 केस और ग्रामीण एरिया से 36 केस सामने आए हैं। सिरसा सिटी में विकास काॅलोनी, हुडा, नोहरिया गेट, डबवाली रोड, सवेरा वाली गली, बैंक कॉलोनी, कोर्ट कॉलोनी, शिव चौक, ग्लोबल स्पेस, रानियां गेट, ग्रेवाल बस्ती, रेलवे कॉलोनी, चत्तरगढ़पट्‌टी, सी-ब्लॉक से मिले हैं। इसके अलावा डबवाली से 21 केस, ऐलनाबाद से 3 केस, कालांवाली से 5 केस, माधोसिंघाना और ओढ़ां से 1-1 केस मिले हैं। चौटाला से 2 और नाथूसरी चौपटा से 3 केस मिले हैं।

अब और एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत

सीरो सर्वे का परिणाम आ चुका है। इसलिए और ज्यादा ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है। अब लोगों को ज्यादा से ज्यादा जांच करवानी चाहिए और संक्रमितों को इलाज के लिए आगे आना चाहिए। सर्दियां बढ़ने पर संक्रमण का खतरा भी बढ़ेगा इसलिए इस पर कंट्रोल करने की जरूरत है।-डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

