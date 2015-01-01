पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य एवं पूर्ति नियंत्रक विभाग का निर्देश:डिब्बे सहित मिठाई तोलने वाले विक्रेता को 10 हजार रुपये का जुर्माना होगा

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
सिरसा। मिठाई की दुकान पर जांच करते खाद आपूर्ति विभाग के एएफएसओ नरेन्द्र सरदाना व उनकी टीम
  • खाद्य एवं पूर्ति नियंत्रक विभाग की टीमों ने अलग-अलग दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर दिए निर्देश
  • 100 किलोग्राम से ज्यादा गैस का भंडारण करना भी अपराध

त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावटी खाद्य पदार्थों की बिक्री न हो पाए, इसके लिए खाद्य जिला खाद्य एवं पूर्ति नियंत्रक विभाग की टीमों ने शहर की विभिन्न मिठाई की दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। टीम ने अलग-अलग दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर मिठाइयों की गुणवत्ता की जांच की और दुकानदारों को शुद्ध मिठाइयां ही ग्राहकों को बिक्री के लिए निर्देशित किया।

एएफएसओ नरेंद्र सरदाना, विधिक माप तोल निरीक्षक धर्मपाल की टीम द्वारा संयुक्त रुप से खुंगर स्वीट्स, बजाज स्वीट्स, चावला स्वीट्स, अंबिका स्वीट्स, मक्कड़ स्वीट्स, अप्सरा स्वीट्स, लक्ष्मी नारायण स्वीट्स, भगवती स्वीट्स, अग्रवाल स्वीट्स का निरीक्षण किया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान सभी मिठाई की दुकानों के मालिकों को निर्देश दिए कि मिठाइयों को तोलते समय डब्बे का वजन अलग से करें।

इस बारे दुकानों पर लिखित रुप में भी चस्पा करवा दिया गया है। इसके अतिरिक्त निरीक्षक विधिक मापतोल द्वारा मिठाई तोलने वाली मशीन / कंडे की भी जांच की गई। एएफएसओ नरेंद्र सरदाना द्वारा सभी मिठाई दुकानदारों को निर्देश दिए कि घरेलू सिलेंडर का उपयोग वर्जित है तथा सभी दुकानदार व्यवसायिक सिलेंडर का ही उपयोग करें और कोई भी दुकानदार 100 किलोग्राम से अधिक गैस का भंडारण न करें। यदि कोई भी दुकानदार भविष्य में जांच के दौरान घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर का उपयोग करता हुआ पाया गया तो उसके खिलाफ कार्यवाही की जाएगी।

सभी मिष्ठन भंडार, हलवाई सहित अन्य दुकानों को गाइड लाइन जारी

फेस्टीवल सीजन के दौरान टीमें बाजार में उतारी है। जो दुकानें चैक कर रही है। आज चेतावनी स्वरूप सभी मिष्ठन भंडार, हलवाई सहित अन्य दुकानों को गाइड लाइन जारी की गई है।

अलग से ले सकते हैं डिब्बे का चार्ज

एएफएसओ नरेंद्र सरदाना ने बताया कि डिब्बा सहित मिठाई तोलते अगर कोई दुकानदार मिलता है तो उसका तुरंत चालान के साथ 10 हजार रुपये जुर्माना किया जाएगा। वहीं उसके खिलाफ केस बनाकर मापतोल विभाग के असिस्टेंट क्लर्क यहां भेजा जाएगा। जिसकी तारीख हिसार उनके पास भुगतनी पड़ेगी। अलग से डिब्बे का चार्ज ले सकते हैं दुकानदार।

नकली मिठाई बेचते पाए जाने पर होगी कार्रवाई: एसडीएम

एसडीएम निर्मल नागर ने कहा कि दीपावली पर अकसर नकली खोया व अन्य सामग्री की मिलावट से बनी मिठाई की बिक्री की संभावना रहती है। शहरी या ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कोई भी दुकानदार यदि नकली मिठाई या नकली खोया से बनी मिठाई बेचता पाया जाता है, तो संबंधित दुकानदार के खिलाफ नियमानुसार कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वे बुधवार को दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य में दुकानों पर नकली मिठाइयों की बिक्री की संभावना पर इसकी गहनता से जांच को लेकर बैठक कर रहे थे। बैठक में संबंधित अधिकारियों ने भाग लिया।

एसडीएम ने सभी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि क्षेत्र की मिठाइयों की दुकानों पर जाकर मिठाइयों की गहनता से जांच की जाए। यदि कहीं पर भी नकली खोया से बनी मिठाई या नकली मिठाई की बिक्री होती पाई जाती है, तो संबंधित के खिलाफ तुरंत कार्रवाई करें। उन्होंने बताया कि नकली मिठाइयों के निरीक्षण को लेकर कमेटी का गठन किया गया है, जोकि समय-समय पर क्षेत्र की मिठाई की दुकानों का निरीक्षण करेंगी और दुकानदारों को शुद्ध मिठाई बेचने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। कोई दुकानदार नकली मिठाई व डिब्बे के साथ मिठाई को तोलता पाया जाता है, तो उसके खिलाफ नियमानुसार कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी। उन्होंने दुकानदारों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि त्यौहार पर वे ग्राहकों को शुद्ध मिठाई की ही बिक्री करें।

