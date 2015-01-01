पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान के मिले सार्थक परिणाम:947 लिंगानुपात के साथ सिरसा जिला प्रदेश में पहले स्थान पर

सिरसा34 मिनट पहले
उपायुक्त प्रदीप कुमार ने कहा कि सिरसा जिला में पीएनडीटी के तहत भ्रूण लिंग जांच को रोकने में जिला प्रशासन, स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा महिला व बाल विकास विभाग काफी हद तक सफल रहे हैं, जिसके सकारात्मक परिणाम भी नजर आने भी लगे हैं। अक्तूबर 2020 तक के आंकड़ों के अनुसार जिला में एक हजार लड़कों के पीछे 947 लड़कियों जन्म ले रही हैं। ये लिंगानुपात राज्य में सबसे अधिक है, जिससे जिला सिरसा अब प्रदेश में पहले स्थान पर है।

उपायुक्त प्रदीप कुमार ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग तथा महिला व बाल विकास विभाग द्वारा पीएनडीटी के तहत लिंग जांच को रोकने में की जा रही सफल रेड की भी सराहना की। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि भविष्य में ओर सख्ती की जाए ताकि इस पर पूर्णत: अंकुश लगाया जा सके। उन्होंने आमजन से अपील की है कि यदि कहीं भी उन्हें लिंग जांच अथवा अवैध गर्भपात के बारे में पता चलता है तो वे स्वास्थ्य विभाग से संपर्क करें ताकि ऐसे लोगों पर कड़ी कानूनी कार्यवाही की जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि लिंग जांच की सूचना देने वाले का नाम गुप्त रखा जाएगा और अगर लिंग जांच की सूचना सही निकलती है तो एक लाख रुपए का इनाम भी दिया जाएगा।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार ने सभी वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारियों तथा प्रभारी चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को आदेश दिए हैं कि वे उन गांवों को चिह्निïत करें जिनमें लिंग अनुपात कम है, ताकि वहां की एएनएम तथा आशा वर्कर से इस बारे में सूचना एकत्रित की जा सके कि कहीं उनके इलाके में अवैध लिंग जांच या अवैध गर्भपात तो नहीं हो रहा। इस बारे में सभी अधिकारी अपनी रिपोर्ट एक सप्ताह में सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में जमा करवाएंगे। पीओआईसीडीएस डॉ. दर्शना सिंह ने बताया कि बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान के तहत महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग को नोडल अधिकारी बनाया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इस अभियान का उद्देश्य लिंग आधारित भ्रूण जांच को रोकना, कन्या जन्म को प्रोत्साहन देना, लड़कियों को सामाजिक सुरक्षा के साथ उनकी शिक्षा को प्रोत्साहन देना है। साथ ही लिंग अनुपात सुधार लाने हेतु समाज के दृष्टिकोण में परिवर्तन लाना मुख्य ध्येय है। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 2014 में जिला का लिंगानुपात 900 था, जोकि अक्तूबर 2020 को बढ़कर 947 हो चुका है।

