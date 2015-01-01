पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी:6 फ्रिज सहित 1 लाख सीरिंज का स्टॉक पहुंचा सिरसा, डॉक्टरों के बाद कर्मियों को दी जाएगी वैक्सीनेशन ट्रेनिंग

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिरसा। सिविल अस्पताल में नो मास्क नो एंट्री का लगाया गया गेट।

कोरोना पर अटैक के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग पूरी तरह तैयार हो गया है। वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर विभाग ने तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। जहां एक ओर विभाग ने वैक्सीन स्टॉक स्टोरेज के लिए 6 नये फ्रिज खरीदकर सिरसा अस्पताल में भेज दिए हैं वहीं दूसरी ओर अब वैक्सीनेशन के लिए ट्रेनिंग सोमवार से शुरू होगी। इसका शैड्यूल तैयार हो गया है। वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार होंगे, फिर लोकल स्तर पर टीम खड़ी की जाएगी।

सिविल अस्पताल प्रशासन ने अब नया नियम बनाया है कि नो मास्क-नो एंट्री यानी बिना मास्क अस्पताल कैंपस में प्रवेश नहीं करने दिया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को तीन महीने बाद ऐसा हुआ है कि केवल 10 कोरोना संक्रमित केस मिले हैं। इससे पहले अगस्त माह में 13 और 14 केस मिले थे जबकि अक्टूबर में एक दिन में 15 केस सामने आए थे। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर तेजी से काम शुरू कर दिया है।

सिरसा में वैक्सीनेशन अभियान को लेकर विभाग ने 6 फ्रिज भेज दिए हैं। इनमें 3 बड़े डीप फ्रीजर और 3 रेफ्रिजरेटर हैं। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि अब वैक्सीन के स्टॉक को सिरसा अस्पताल में सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर किया जा सकता है। इसके अलावा एक लाख सीरिंज का स्टॉक भी सिरसा में भेज दिया गया है। अब ट्रेनिंग का काम शुरू होगा। इसके लिए भी विभाग ने शैड्यूल तैयार कर लिया है। सिरसा में ट्रेनिंग के लिए स्पेशल मास्टर ट्रेनर तैयार किए जाएंगे। डॉ. बीलेश बंसल को मास्टर ट्रेनर बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए सोमवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के माध्यम से ट्रेनिंग होगी। फिर डॉ. बीलेश बंसल आगे 6 डॉक्टर्स की ट्रेनिंग देंगे।

डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए अब सिविल अस्पताल प्रशासन ने नया रूल बनाया है। सिविल अस्पताल के गेट पर बाकायदा गेट पर बैनर लगाकर इस संबंध में सूचित किया गया है। अस्पताल के अधिकारियों ने फैसला लिया है कि अस्पताल कैंपस में बिना मास्क किसी को भी एंट्री नहीं करने दी जाएगी। इसके लिए गेट पर बैनर लगाकर लिख दिया गया है कि नो मास्क-नो एंट्री। इस नियम को सख्ती से लागू करने के लिए पुलिस कर्मचारियों की भी ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। पुलिस कर्मचारी पूरा दिन ड्यूटी के दौरान मास्क ना लगाने वालों को इसके लिए जागरूक करते हैं।

संक्रमण कम हुआ है, लेकिन एहतियात जारी रखनी होगी: सिविल सर्जन

संक्रमण का केस पहले के मुकाबले कम हुआ है। लेकिन इसका मतलब ये नहीं है कि लापरवाह हो जाएं। सावधानी पहले के अनुसार ही बरतनी होगी। लक्षण नजर आते ही सैंपलिंग करवानी होगी और मास्क का प्रयोग लगातार करना होगा। यदि आमजन सावधानी बरतेंगे तो संक्रमण को खत्म किया जा सकता है।'' -डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार, सिविल सर्जन, सिरसा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें