पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीडीएलयू:भर्तियों में धांधली बरते जाने के मामले में एसआईटी ने शुरू की जांच

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सीडीएलयू में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर भर्ती में धांधली बरते जाने के मामले में एसआईटी ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर आर्यन चौधरी के नेतृत्व में गठित एसआईटी ने 23 नवंबर सोमवार को इस मामले के शिकायतकर्ता को अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए बुलाया है। जिसमें वह बताएगा कि इस मामले में किस प्रकार से भ्रष्टाचार और धांधली हुई है। उसके बाद जरूरत पड़ने पर दूसरे पक्ष को भी पुलिस तलब कर सकती है।

इस मामले में सिविल लाइन सिरसा पुलिस ने चौधरी देवीलाल विश्वविद्यालय के स्व. पूर्व वाइस चांसलर डाॅ. केसी भारद्वाज सहित आधा दर्जन प्राध्यापकों व अन्य के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया हुआ है। यमुनानगर निवासी संभव गर्ग पुत्र गोबिंद गोपाल गर्ग की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया है। शिकायतकर्ता संभव गर्ग की ओर से यमुनानगर पुलिस में दर्ज करवाई गई शिकायत में बताया था कि हिमानी की नियुक्ति के मामले में तमाम नियम कायदों को ताक पर धरा गया। फर्जी दस्तावेज पेश किए गए।

सीडीएलयू के तत्कालीन वाइस चांसलर डॉ. केसी भारद्वाज ने हिमानी शर्मा को बतौर असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर नियुक्त किया। उसकी नियुक्ति को सही साबित करने की भी कोशिश की। संभव गर्ग की ओर से दर्ज करवाई गई शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने हिमानी शर्मा, डाॅ. केसी भारद्वाज, तत्कालीन रजिस्ट्रार डाॅ. वजीर सिंह नेहरा, तत्कालीन डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार एनसी जैन, तत्कालीन असिस्टेंट रजिस्ट्रार हवा सिंह, असिस्टेंट बजरंगलाल, कम्प्यूटर असिस्टेंट केके असीजा, लॉ ऑफिसर बलजीत कुमार, लीगल असिस्टेंट मदन सिंह व अन्य पर केस दर्ज किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें