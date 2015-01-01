पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑपरेशन क्लीन कोरोना:आज से बाजारों में उतरेंगी स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स, बगैर मास्क वालों पर कसेगी शिकंजा

सिरसा44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिना लगाए मास्क वालों का चालान करते थाना प्रभारी बहादुर सिंह।
  • गृहमंत्री के आदेश पर प्रशासन ने सभी विभागों की अलग-अलग टीमें की गठित, जिला प्रशासन बाजार में चलाएगा अभियान

कोरोना संक्रमण ने एक बार फिर खतरनाक रूप दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। लोगों की लापरवाही बढ़ गई है और इस कारण संक्रमण का फैलाव शुरू हो गया है। ऐसे में गृहमंत्री के आदेश पर जिला प्रशासन ने सोमवार से जोरदार ऑपरेशन क्लीन कोरोना शुरू करने के लिए तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं। जहां एक ओर डीसी के निर्देश पर एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, डीएसपी और नगर परिषद की विशेष टीमें बाजार में उतरकर मास्क नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों के चालान काटेगी वहीं दूसरी ओर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमें सैंपल की संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए काम शुरू करेगी।

बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ने से कोरोना के मामले सामने आने एक बार फिर शुरू हो गए हैं। ऐसे में गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने सभी जिलाें के डीसी, कमिश्नर ऑफ पुलिस और सभी एसपी को आदेश जारी किए हैं। इन आदेशों में गृह मंत्री ने कहा है कि कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल को सख्ती से लागू करवाया जाए। सभी स्कूलों, बिजनेस कांपलेक्स, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, उद्योगों सहित बाजारों और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर अभियान चलाकर जो लोग मास्क का प्रयाेग नहीं कर रहे उनके पर सख्त एक्शन लिया जाए और चालान काटे जाएं।

गृह मंत्री के आदेश के बाद डीसी प्रदीप कुमार ने व्यापक प्लानिंग तैयार कर ली है। इसके लिए एसडीएम, डीएसपी, तहसीलदार पर आधारिक टास्क फोर्स तैयार कर दी गई है। ये अधिकारी सोमवार से बाजारों में उतरेंगे और मास्क नियमों का पालन न करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त एक्शन लेते हुए चालान काटेंगे। एसडीएम जयवीर ने बताया कि अभियान की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। नप और ट्रैफिक पुलिस की ओर से भी सोमवार से बाजारों में अभियान चलाया जाएगा। यातायात थाना प्रभारी बहादुर सिंह ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने शनिवार और रविवार को 30-30 चालान भी काट दिए हैं।

हेल्थ विभाग ने सैंपल के लिए 20 मोबाइल टीमें की तैनात

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी जांच अभियान को तेज कर दिया है और सैंपलिंग बढ़ाने के लिए प्रयास शुरू कर दिए हैं। पिछले करीब एक महीने से 500 से 1000 के बीच ही सैंपलिंग हो रही थी। डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीरेश भूषण ने बताया कि सोमवार से स्वास्थ्य विभाग की 20 मोबाइल टीमों को कॉलेजों में भेजा जाएगा।

बसों में भी बढ़ी भीड़ बढ़ा रही कोरोना संक्रमण

रोडवेज की और प्राइवेट बसों में भी समस्या गंभीर है। बसों की संख्या कम होने के कारण बसों में भीड़ बढ़ गई है। बसों में भी मास्क नहीं लगा रहे। अभी 77 बसें रोडवेज के बाड़े में खड़ी हैं। यदि ये बसें चला दी जाएं तो भीड़ कम होगी।

कोरोना अपडेट: एक और संक्रमित की मौत, 47 नए केस मिले

शहर के खैरपुर क्षेत्र निवासी 56 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की इलाज के दौरान हिसार के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। रविवार को जिला भर से 47 केस सामने आए हैं। इनमें सिरसा सिटी से 33 केस मिले हैं। सिरसा सिटी में एमसी कॉलोनी, पुरानी हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, कीर्ति नगर, कंगनपुर रोड, बंसल कॉलोनी, रानियां रोड, हुडा सेक्टर-20 से केस सामने आए हैं। इसके अलावा डबवाली, चौपटा, रानियां चौटाला से 1-1 केस मिले। माधोसिंघाना, ऐलनाबाद से 3-3 व ऐलनाबाद, ओढ़ां से 2-2 केस मिले हैं।

