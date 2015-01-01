पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिल ने कहा:खेल से युवाओं का ध्यान नशे से हटेगा

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
पनिहारी में चल रही डे-नाइट वालीबाॅल प्रतियोगिता में विजेताओं को सम्मानित करते अतिथि।
  • पनिहारी में चल रही डे-नाइट वालीबाॅल प्रतियोगिता में विजेता खिलाड़ियों का सम्मान

खेलों से न केवल भाईचारा बढ़ता है, बल्कि खेल युवाओं के आत्मविश्वास में भी वृद्धि करते हैं। खेलों से तन और मन दोनों ही स्वस्थ रहते हैं। उक्त बातें इनसो के जिलाध्यक्ष अमन गिल ने गांव पनिहारी में चल रही डे-नाइट वालीबॉल प्रतियोगिता में बतौर मुख्यतिथि शिरकत करते हुए उपस्थित युवाओं से कही। सर्वप्रथम मुख्यतिथि ने खिलाडिय़ों से परिचय किया और उन्हें जीत के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी।

गिल ने कहा कि वर्तमान में युवा पीढ़ी सही मार्गदर्शन के अभाव में गलत दिशा में जा रही है और युवा अपने लक्ष्य से भटककर गलत कार्यों में संलिप्त हो रहे हैं, जिसमें से प्रमुख है नशा। युवा पीढ़ी नशे की गर्त में जा रही है। युवाओं को नशे की गर्त से बाहर निकालने के लिए खेल सबसे बढिय़ा माध्यम है। खेलों से न केवल युवाओं का ध्यान नशे से हटेगा, बल्कि वे शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से भी मजबूत बनेंगे और अपने लक्ष्य को सफलतापूर्वक हासिल करेंगे।

गिल ने कहा कि बदलते परिवेश के बीच अब आमजन व युवाओं की सोच भी बदली है और युवा वर्ग नशे से ध्यान हटाकर खेलों की ओर अग्रसर हो रहा है। खेलों में भी रोजगार की अपार संभावनाएं हैं। इसके बाद मुख्यातिथि ने विजेता टीमों को पुरस्कार देकर भी सम्मानित किया। आयोजनकर्ता ने मुख्यातिथि को भी स्मृति चिह्न देकर सम्मानित किया। उनके साथ रोहित, पंकज, माइकल अन्य युवा उपस्थित थे।

