प्रदूषण का स्तर 400 पार:शहर में दिवाली पर पांच करोड़ के पटाखों का स्टॉक, आज निकाला जाएगा ड्राॅ, दो दिन लगेंगी 12 स्टॉल

सिरसा2 घंटे पहले
सिरसा। आसमान में फैला किसानों द्वारा जलाई गई पराली के धुआं।
  • पिछली बार दीपावली पर 379 था पॉल्यूशन का लेवल

दीवाली के लिए सिटी पूरी तरह तैयार है और बाजार में रौनक भी बढ़ गई है। इस बार दीवाली पर 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा पटाखे स्वाह हो जाएंगे। इससे प्रदूषण का स्तर तो बढ़ेगा ही, साथ ही कोरोना काल में बीमारी झेल रहे लोगों के लिए आफत बढ़ने वाली है। त्योहार से पहले ही प्रदूषण का स्तर एक्यूआई 400 पार चल रहा है तो दीवाली पर पटाखे का धुआं समस्या बढ़ाएंगे ही। सरकार की ओर से दो घंटे के लिए पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद कुछ राहत मिली है, लेकिन पटाखा व्यापारियों को इस बार घाटा उठाना ही पड़ेगा।

हर वर्ष दीवाली पर 3 से 4 करोड़ के पटाखे सिरसा फूंकता है। लेकिन इस बार उम्मीद थी कि पटाखा व्यापार 8 करोड़ को पार करेगा। लेकिन सरकार ने दीवाली वाले दिन 2 घंटे के लिए पटाखा चलाने की अनुमति दे दी। वहीं पटाखा व्यापारियों ने भी राहत की सांस ली है। उम्मीद है कि इस बार 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा के पटाखे बजेंगे।

तीन दिन से 400 पार चल रहा एक्यूआई

खेतों में पराली जलाने के मामले सामने आने के बाद ग्रामीण एरिया के साथ-साथ सिटी में भी माहौल धुआं-धुआं हो गया है। पिछले तीन दिन से एक्यूआई भी 300 पार चल रहा है। 6 नवंबर को एक्यूआई 333, 7 नवंबर को 497, 8 नवंबर को 234 और अब 9 नवंबर को 436 एक्यूआई दर्ज किया गया है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि दीवाली पर होने वाली आतिशबाजी से प्रदूषण का स्तर अचानक उछाल मारेगा।

आशंका है कि दीवाली पर प्रदूषण का स्तर 600 से 800 तक पहुंचेगा। इतना ही नहीं दीवाली पर पटाखों और आतिशबाजी की आड़ में किसान भी ज्यादा से ज्यादा पराली में आग लगाते हैं। ताकि सरकार और प्रशासन की नजर से बचा जा सके। ऐसे में प्रदूषण का स्तर खतरनाक लेवल तक पहुंच सकता है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना बहुत जरूरी है।

विक्रेताओं ने पहले ही कर लिया था स्टॉक, जिले में 10 बड़े पटाखा व्यापारी

जिला में मुख्य रूप से 10 बड़े पटाखा व्यापारी हैं। जिनमें से सिरसा सिटी में 4, ऐलनाबाद में 3, डबवाली में 2 व कालांवाली में एक है। इसके अलावा 10 से ज्यादा छोटे पटाखा विक्रेता व्यापार करते हैं। दीवाली से एक महीना पहले ही पटाखों का स्टॉक दुकानों में कर लिया गया था। लेकिन सरकार ने आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगा दी। इससे पटाखा विक्रेताओं की समस्या बढ़ गई और घाटा नजर आने लगा।

लेकिन सरकार ने दो घंटे आतिशबाजी की अनुमति दे दी है। इससे पटाखा विक्रेताओं को कुछ राहत मिली है। लेकिन दो घंटे की छूट में पटाखे तो बजेंगे ही, इसलिए जिला प्रशासन के लिए बड़ी चुनौती ये है कि दो घंटे की आतिशबाजी के बाद रोक कैसे लगाई जाए। आतिशबाजी पर कंट्रोल करना प्रशासन के लिए बड़ी चुनौती साबित होगा।

2 घंटे के लिए पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति

दीवाली को लेकर पटाखों की स्टॉल के लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से मंगलवार को ड्रा निकाला जाएगा। प्रशासन 12 आवेदकों को पटाखों की स्टाॅल लगाने के लाइसेंस दिए जाएंगे। इस बार दो दिन के लिए ही पटाखों की स्टॉल लगाई जाएगी। हालांकि सरकार ने दीवाली वाले दिन 2 घंटे के लिए पटाखा चलाने की अनुमति दी है। लेकिन हर बार दो घंटे की बजाए देर रात्रि तक लोगों द्वारा पटाखे बजाए जाते हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: संक्रमितों की समस्या बढ़ाएगा प्रदूषण

खेतों में आग लगने के कारण पहले से ही प्रदूषण का स्तर खतरनाक लेवल पर चल रहा है। ऐसे में दीवाली पर होने वाली आतिशबाजी से प्रदूषण बढ़ेगा। ये प्रदूषण बच्चों, बुजुर्गों के लिए स्वास्थ्य के लिहाज से खतरनाक तो है ही, लेकिन इस बार कोरोना संक्रमित के लिए परेशानी बढ़ाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति वैसे ही सांस लेने में तकलीफ झेलता है और ऑक्सीजन लेवल कम हो जाता है। अस्थमा रोगियों के लिए दीवाली पर होने वाली आतिशबाजी समस्या बढ़ाएगी।

-डॉ. आरके मेहता, सर्जन सिरसा।

चश्मा लगा निकलें बाहर, ठंडे पानी से धोएं आंखें: डॉ. प्रवीण

दीवाली पर पटाखे बजेंगे तो लाजमी है कि प्रदूषण भी बढ़ेगा। ऐसे में सबसे ज्यादा ध्यान हमें अपनी आंखों का रखना होगा। आंखों को बचाए रखने के लिए जरूरी है कि यदि बाहर निकलें तो चश्मा लगाएं। यदि आतिशबाजी के दौरान पटाखे का धुआं आंखों में चला जाए या ज्यादा जलन होने लगे तो तुरंत आतिशबाजी वाले स्थान को छोड़ दें और आंखों को ठंडे पानी से धोएं। फिर भी यदि ज्यादा समस्या हो तो अपने नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ की सलाह लें। बच्चों को खासतौर पर ध्यान रखना होगा, क्योंकि अक्सर आतिशबाजी के दौरान बच्चे लापरवाही बरत जाते हैं।

-डॉ. प्रवीण अरोड़ा, नेत्र रोग विशेषज्ञ, सिरसा।

